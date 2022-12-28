Overwatch 2 shop rotation (December 27): Ice Angel Echo, Koi Hanzo, and more

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play tactical shooter game released in October 2022. It introduced new maps and characters, as well as enhanced gameplay, to the universe created by the original title in 2016.

Overwatch 2 offers a variety of items, cosmetics, and hero bundles for players to purchase from the in-game market. A new set of items is made available for purchase each week.

Current shop cycle in Overwatch 2 will last until January 2, 2023

The weekly shop cycle in Overwatch 2 is consistent, which means Blizzard Entertainment releases roughly four to five new skins and bundles every Tuesday. This ranges from limited-time bundles for specific heroes to regular items and bundles.

The current shop cycle will last until January 2, 2023, and the available bundles are listed below.

1) Ice Angel Echo Bundle

Released in the Winder Wonderland Event, the Ice Angel Echo bundle includes a legendary skin, souvenir, and highlight intro.

The skin alters Echo's appearance, transforming her into an Ice Angel with gigantic azure wings and a yellow star attached to her head. The souvenir included here is a snowflake and a Highlight Intro. Dainty is also available, and she makes her appearance by performing a stunning ballet dance.

The Ice Angel Echo bundle is available for a discounted price of 2200 Overwatch Coins.

2) Gingerbread Bastion Bundle

The Gingerbread Bastion bundle features a legendary Bastion skin and an epic charm named Candy Cane.

Bastion transforms into a sweet festive cookie, complete with a Santa hat and a cookie-themed bird perched on his shoulder. Both his Configuration Assault and Artillery get a cookie-themed makeover.

The Gingerbread Bastion bundle is currently available for 1 Overwatch Coin. It is the cheapest skin in the game right now.

3) Koi Hanzo Bundle

The Koi Hanzo bundle features an epic skin and a weapon charm representing a Koi fish.

The skin turns Hanzo's hair and beard white. His attire is a blend of white, gray, and orange to resemble the colors of the koi fish. His Storm Bow has also been given a makeover in a koi-themed color scheme.

The Koi Hanzo bundle is available at a discounted price of 1200 Overwatch Coins.

4) Nutcracker Ballet Bundle

Nutcracker Ballet Bundle in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard)

The Nutcracker Ballet bundle includes three skins - Nutcracker Zenyatta, Rat King Reaper, and Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy.

Nutcracker Zenyatta is a very old skin that was introduced in 2016. The skin transforms Zenyatta's look from head to toe, like a nutcracker doll. His Orbs of Destruction also turn into nutcrackers.

The Rat King Reaper is dressed in regal purple and gold with a royal cape. He wears a delicate gold crown with a ruby crushed into the ring on his head. His traditional mask has been swapped for a massive rat skull with flashing red eyes.

Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy transforms her into an elf, giving her pointy ears. Her attire changes from a white Valkyrie suit to purple, pink, and aquamarine green with tints of eggplant color.

The Nutcracker Ballet bundle is currently available for a reduced price of 3000 Overwatch Coins.

5) Rime Bundle

The Rime bundle includes a legendary Sigma skin and a common voice line that says "Glorious." The skin transforms Sigma from a crazy scientist into a blue-skinned ice devil.

The bundle is available at a discounted price of 1100 Overwatch Coins.

6) Ice Wraith Bundle

The Ice Wraith bundle is ideal for all Genji lovers. It comes with a legendary skin, an epic emote, and a common spray.

The skin gives Genji a badass look, where he is encased in razor-sharp ice, with icicles sprouting from his armored arms, legs, knees, hands, and shoulders. His shurikens also get an ice-flake-themed transformation.

The Ice Wraith bundle is available for 1400 Overwatch Coins at a reduced price.

About Overwatch 2 Coins

Overwatch 2 coins shop (Image via Blizzard)

Overwatch Coins are the in-game currency used in Overwatch 2. Players can buy them with real money or earn them by performing weekly activities. Here are their prices:

500 Overwatch Coin - 4.99 USD

1000 Overwatch Coin - 9.99 USD

2200 Overwatch Coin - 19.99 USD

5700 Overwatch Coin - 49.99 USD

11600 Overwatch Coin - 99.99 USD

Overwatch 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

