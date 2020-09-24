GTA Online lets players do just about anything, from gambling and betting on races in the Casino to carrying out elaborate Heists. However, the most central aspects of a franchise called "Grand Theft Auto" will always be the vehicles.

To that end, GTA Online has one of the most expansive collections of cars, bikes, planes, and helicopters for players to pick from. The point is that they must be able to spend all their money, made in-game, on things they feel are valuable.

Cars and other vehicles provide just the perfect way to reward players for their time invested in the game. Among cars, the Pegassi Zentorno has always been a favourite of the car community in the game, and rightfully so.

Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online: All you need to know

Image credits: gtawiki fandom

"Make sure the other 99% know you're in a vehicle they can't afford with this loud, brash, in-your-face supercar from Pegassi. Insanely fast with a high-tech interior, this is as close as you can get to a fighter jet on wheels. The only thing that goes up quicker than the 0-60 on this bad boy is your insurance premium."

― Legendary Motorsport description.

The first thing that jumps out of the page when looking at the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online is its impressive looks. Following a hypercar design, it is easily one of the most visually-impressive cars in this game.

Performance, not to be considered secondary to its appearance, is pretty decent for its price range, and it is an excellent buy for players who are in the market for a looker as well as one that can perform well.

The car is available for purchase in the Legendary Motorsports website for $725,000. GTA Online has a whole host of supercars, but the Zentorno is one of the slightly more affordable ones.

Advertisement

Top speed: 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) (source: gtabase, Broughy)