Perils in the Dark Genshin Impact guide: How to ring the bells and complete the quest

Perils in the Dark is a World Quest in Genshin Impact that unlocks after one completes The Heavenly Stone's Debris, the previous task in The Chasm Delvers quest chain. By completing Perils in the Dark, players will unlock a part of The Chasm's underground mine.

However, this quest has proven quite challenging as new players find it difficult to figure out how to ring the bells to complete the quest. The good thing is that this article will provide a step-by-step guide for Travelers to complete the Perils in the Dark quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Here's how you ring the two bells in the Perils in the Dark quest

Read the Fatuus' Journal to trigger the quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's Perils in the Dark quest starts by asking players to jump into the deep pit. Once dropped farther into the underground mine, players will find a dark fog in the middle of the area. Keep an eye out for clues around the dark fog and use the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to remove the Dark Mud and find a Fatuus' Journal.

Both bells' locations marked on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

When Travelers read the journal, a part of the map will lighten up, and the quest will be updated by asking players to ring the bells. The map will automatically mark two locations, and players need to go to each of them and ring the bells.

How to ring the bell on the northwest side of the underground mine

The first bell (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow the navigation and head to the bell on the northwest side of the Nameless Ruins. Once you spot a ruin, climb up the area until you can see multiple locked monuments around some Dark Mud.

Defeat the Pyro Abyss Mage (Image via HoYoverse)

You will then need to defeat a Pyro Abyss Mage near a mechanism to smooth the way to complete the puzzle. Then, they should recharge the vine mechanism using the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget; bear in mind that players must have at least three charged bars of Energy to complete this task.

Use the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to remove the purple rocks (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two methods to clear the Dark Mud around the monuments. The first one is to hit the vine mechanism, so a small AoE projectile is released near the monuments to clear the Dark Mud and activate it.

The second method involves using the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget.

Defeat the spawned enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Once every purple rock near the monuments is destroyed, Shadowy Husks will spawn and lock the monuments again. Players need to defeat them to clear all the Dark Mud and unlock the monuments to continue with the quest.

Ring the bell (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all Shadowy Husks are defeated and all monuments are free from the Dark Mud, you can finally hit the bell, making it ring.

How to ring the bell on the southeast side of the underground mine

From the map, follow the navigation to arrive at the second bell location in the underground mine. Once you reach the ruin, you can spot four rock Crosses around the structure with two Luminous Seelies. The puzzle here is to light up all four Crosses simultaneously.

Recharge the Lumen monument (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step to completing this puzzle is to recharge the Lumen monument at the back of the ruin to light up the cross near it permanently.

Remove the Dark Mud (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, head west until you can see Dark Mud. Use their Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget on the Oozing bulb to clear out the Dark Mud and free the cross.

Use the two Seelies to light up the crosses (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the western cross is free, players need to follow the two Luminous Seelies and place them on the west and east crosses.

Stand near the last crosses (Image via HoYoverse)

The last step is to stand near the last cross in the north to light it up; make sure you're equipping the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget. The puzzle will be considered complete once a Precious Chest is spawned. Open the treasure box and follow a new Luminous Seelie to the top of the ruin by riding the wind current.

Stand on the opposite cross (Image via HoYoverse)

The Seelie will stop at one of the crosses on top of the building, and players must stand on the opposite cross. This step will activate the mechanism and unlock the gate to the underground room.

Defeat a Ruin Grader and ring the bell (Image via HoYoverse)

When Genshin Impact gamers drop down into the underground room, they will find a Ruin Grader around some Dark Mud. Dispel the mud using the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget, and defeat the enemy to uncover a bell behind it. Lastly, hit the bell to complete the task.

The navigation quest will lead Genshin Impact Travelers to the Nameless Ruins again to defeat an Electro and Pyro Abyss Lector. Finally, the quest will end once players pick up the Curious Cube item left behind by the enemies.

