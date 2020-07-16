The GTA series is known for the wide variety of characters that it offers to the players. Each and every protagonist of GTA is unique in its own way and has a compelling story that makes one empathize with the lead characters.

Popular GTA protagonists ranked from Worst to Best

Here are some of the popular characters in the GTA series ranked from worst to best:

5. Trevor Philips (GTA V)

Even though Trevor Philips is considered as a great protagonist by many players, his remorseless killing does not appeal to many GTA fans. Psychotic and utterly unpredictable, Trevor has no sympathy or regret for brutally killing people. Yes, many GTA enthusiasts still cannot forgive him for killing Johnny Klebitz, the protagonist of GTA IV: The Lost and Damned.

4. Michael De Santa (GTA V)

Many players are sick and tired of Michael’s moaning and groaning about the good old days, back when he was in his prime. Michael had a tough time adjusting to everything that would not go according to his plan and many found his sulking to be utterly annoying. Moreover, his hypocrisy and anger issues also bothered players from time to time.

3. Tommy Vercetti (GTA: Vice City)

The gangster personality in Tommy Vercetti was very pronounced which is why he is liked by many GTA players. Vercetti also had the tendency to resort to violence very quickly and he never let anything stand in his way to his goal. Players like him because he struck back with a vengeance. Apart from all these traits, he is also famed for his intelligence.

2. Carl Johnson (GTA: San Andreas)

Carl Johnson (CJ) is one of the most loved protagonists in the GTA series. He was an honest person who had real family values. His integrity and empathy towards people were what made him a fan favorite. He was in trouble mostly because he trusted people easily. But that did not influence his reputation of being fiercely loyal.

1. Niko Bellic (GTA IV)

Bellic was a refreshing change from all the characters that the GTA series offered. Coming from a background where the memories of war still haunt him, Bellic was one of the very few characters in the GTA franchise who did not like unnecessary violence. Players also love him because of his intelligence and humor. GTA IV was the first game in the series which delved deeper into the character of the protagonist and offered the players an insight into the lives of reluctant villains.