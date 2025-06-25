Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (June 25, 2025): When will servers be back online?

Rainbow Six Siege X is getting a brand-new update on June 25, 2025, and servers across all platforms are going offline for a while. Although Ubisoft has yet to reveal the version or official patch notes, the download is expected to affect all players, so it could be important. Players might want to know when the servers will go down.

Here’s everything we know so far about today’s Rainbow Six Siege X maintenance on June 25, 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (June 25, 2025) for all regions

According to the game's official X account, the maintenance will last approximately 60 minutes and will affect all the supported platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. During this period, players won't be able to do any in-game activity such as online play and buying cosmetics. If you're in the middle of a game when the servers go down, you’ll likely be disconnected.

The maintenance begins on June 25, 2025, at 9 AM Eastern Time. Here's the converted time across all major regions:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 25, 2025, at 6 AM

June 25, 2025, at 6 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 25, 2025, at 7 AM

June 25, 2025, at 7 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 25, 2025, at 8 AM

June 25, 2025, at 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 25, 2025, at 9 AM

June 25, 2025, at 9 AM British Summer Time (BST): June 25, 2025, at 2 PM

June 25, 2025, at 2 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 25, 2025, at 3 PM

June 25, 2025, at 3 PM Moscow Standard Time (MSK): June 25, 2025, at 4 PM

June 25, 2025, at 4 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): June 25, 2025, at 6:30 PM

June 25, 2025, at 6:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): June 25, 2025, at 9 PM

June 25, 2025, at 9 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): June 25, 2025, at 10 PM

June 25, 2025, at 10 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): June 25, 2025, at 11 PM

June 25, 2025, at 11 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): June 26, 2025, at 1 AM

The developers have not shared official patch notes for now, but the update will likely address some bugs and connectivity issues that have affected players recently.

That's everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X maintenance today. For more information, keep an eye on the game's official social media channels.

