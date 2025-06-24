Rainbow Six Siege X Error Code 4-0xfff0be25: Possible reasons and fixes

The infamous Error Code 4-0xfff0be25 has started showing up in Rainbow Six Siege X, frustrating a lot of players lately. This error was common in the older updates and usually resulted in players randomly getting kicked out of the match. While there's no permanent fix for it, as of this writing, there are a few methods that could reduce the chances of it happening again.
On that note, here's how to potentially fix the Rainbow Six Siege X Error Code 4-0xfff0be25.
Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.
How to potentially fix Rainbow Six Siege X Error Code 4-0xfff0be25
While this error is primarily associated with server connectivity problems, sometimes, corrupted or missing game files could also be the culprit. Unfortunately, if you got disconnected from a match due to this error, there's no way to rejoin that game. The server will most likely register you as disconnected after a few minutes.
Here are some effective ways to possibly avoid the Error Code 4-0xfff0be25 in Rainbow Six Siege X from happening again:
Verify game files
The first thing that you should do is verify the game files. Here's how to do it on both Steam and Ubisoft Connect Launcher:
Steam
- Go to your Steam Library.
- Right-click on Rainbow Six Siege X and select Properties.
- Click the Installed Files tab.
- Select the Verify integrity of game files option.
Ubisoft Connect
- Go to the Games tab.
- Click on Rainbow Six Siege X and click the small three-dot icon.
- Select the Verify files option.
The process could take several minutes, depending on the processing speed of your device. Once done, it's recommended but not mandatory to restart your PC.
Allow game on Firewall
Windows Firewall might block some necessary connections needed by the game, eventually causing the Error Code 4-0xfff0be25. Here's how you can allow Siege X and Ubisoft servers manually:
- Open Control Panel and go to System and Security.
- Select the Windows Defender Firewall option and click on Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall.
- Select Change Settings.
- Click on Allow another app and browse your game's installation folder.
- Add all the .exe files there and allow them through both Private and Public networks.
Check internet speed
It's always better to double-check your internet connection before jumping to conclusions. Here are the most popular third-party websites to check your network performance:
- Upload and download speed: Ookla Speedtest.
- Packet loss and jitter: Packet Loss Tester
If your latency is higher than usual or you are losing more than 1% packets, contact your ISP for assistance.
Perform network reset
Resetting your network settings often helps in clearing any connectivity issues from your side. Here are some commands to use on the Command Prompt (must run as Administrator):
- ipconfig /release
- ipconfig /flushdns
- ipconfig /renew
- netsh int ip reset
- netsh winsock reset
Make sure to restart your PC after running all these commands.
That covers the best ways to possibly prevent the Error Code 4-0xfff0be25 from happening while playing Rainbow Six Siege X. If the problem is still occurring, contact Ubisoft support.
