Rainbow Six Siege X Error Code 4-0xfff0be25: Possible reasons and fixes

The infamous Error Code 4-0xfff0be25 has started showing up in Rainbow Six Siege X, frustrating a lot of players lately. This error was common in the older updates and usually resulted in players randomly getting kicked out of the match. While there's no permanent fix for it, as of this writing, there are a few methods that could reduce the chances of it happening again.

Ad

On that note, here's how to potentially fix the Rainbow Six Siege X Error Code 4-0xfff0be25.

Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

How to potentially fix Rainbow Six Siege X Error Code 4-0xfff0be25

While this error is primarily associated with server connectivity problems, sometimes, corrupted or missing game files could also be the culprit. Unfortunately, if you got disconnected from a match due to this error, there's no way to rejoin that game. The server will most likely register you as disconnected after a few minutes.

Ad

Trending

Here are some effective ways to possibly avoid the Error Code 4-0xfff0be25 in Rainbow Six Siege X from happening again:

Verify game files

The first thing that you should do is verify the game files. Here's how to do it on both Steam and Ubisoft Connect Launcher:

Verifying files on Steam (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Valve)

Steam

Ad

Go to your Steam Library .

. Right-click on Rainbow Six Siege X and select Properties .

and select . Click the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select the Verify integrity of game files option.

Ubisoft Connect

Go to the Games tab.

tab. Click on Rainbow Six Siege X and click the small three-dot icon .

and click the small . Select the Verify files option.

The process could take several minutes, depending on the processing speed of your device. Once done, it's recommended but not mandatory to restart your PC.

Ad

Allow game on Firewall

Windows Firewall settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft)

Windows Firewall might block some necessary connections needed by the game, eventually causing the Error Code 4-0xfff0be25. Here's how you can allow Siege X and Ubisoft servers manually:

Ad

Open Control Panel and go to System and Security.

and go to Select the Windows Defender Firewall option and click on Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall.

option and click on Select Change Settings.

Click on Allow another app and browse your game's installation folder.

and browse your game's installation folder. Add all the .exe files there and allow them through both Private and Public networks.

Check internet speed

Testing packet loss and jitter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || PacketLossTest.com)

It's always better to double-check your internet connection before jumping to conclusions. Here are the most popular third-party websites to check your network performance:

Ad

Upload and download speed: Ookla Speedtest.

Ookla Speedtest. Packet loss and jitter: Packet Loss Tester

If your latency is higher than usual or you are losing more than 1% packets, contact your ISP for assistance.

Perform network reset

Using Command Prompt to reset network (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Microsoft)

Resetting your network settings often helps in clearing any connectivity issues from your side. Here are some commands to use on the Command Prompt (must run as Administrator):

Ad

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /flushdns

ipconfig /renew

netsh int ip reset

netsh winsock reset

Make sure to restart your PC after running all these commands.

That covers the best ways to possibly prevent the Error Code 4-0xfff0be25 from happening while playing Rainbow Six Siege X. If the problem is still occurring, contact Ubisoft support.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More