Rainbow Six Siege X Server maintenance (July 29, 2025): New Shieldguard updates, expected downtime, and more

By Sankalpa Das
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:29 GMT
Rainbow Six Siege X key art for operation daybreak.
Everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X downtime of July 29, 2025 (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X has been marketed to be the new era of Ubisoft's premier esports title. However, the fanbase that spans the entire globe has been asking for some serious action against the latest cheating fiasco. Be it professional players, ex-pro veterans, content creators, or just ranked enjoyers, the entire community is fed up with the current situation.

In a recent X post from the official Rainbow Six Siege X handle, an upcoming hotfix was mentioned, which is reported to bring in new updates to the game's anti-cheat.

In this article, we will go over everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Server maintenance of July 29, 2025.

Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 29, 2025)

Maintenance time for all major regions

The downtime of Rainbow Six Siege X for this hotfix is stated to last up to 60 minutes for all available platforms. Server maintenance for this hotfix will start at 9 AM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) or 1 PM UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

Here are the exact times of server maintenance across the major regions:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 29, 2025, at 6 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 29, 2025, at 7 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): July 29, 2025, at 8 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 29, 2025, at 9 AM
  • British Summer Time (BST): July 29, 2025, at 2 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 29, 2025, at 3 PM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 29, 2025, at 4 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 29, 2025, at 6:30 PM
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 29, 2025, at 9 PM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): July 29, 2025, at 10 PM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 29, 2025, at 11 PM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 30, 2025, at 1 AM
Key art for Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak (Image via Ubisoft)
Expected downtime

Although the stated downtime is 60 minutes, there have been instances where the game servers have gone online much earlier. On rarer occasions, there have been extensions to this downtime, which are diligently updated on Siege X's official X handle.

Shieldguard updates

The entire anti-cheat network of Siege X is dubbed Shieldguard, and it has been underwhelming to say the least. Neither Professional players, ex-pro veterans, content creators, nor a regular ranked player is safe from the consistent cheater presence that has been plaguing the PC platform lobbies.

So, in an effort to counteract the current biggest issue in Siege X, Ubisoft has deployed a set of Abandon Penalty changes, while also planning to implement this new hotfix. Although one Shieldguard update is not enough to completely rid the playerbase of this persistent issue, it is a step in the right direction.

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Edited by Angad Sharma
