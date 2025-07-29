Rainbow Six Siege X has been marketed to be the new era of Ubisoft's premier esports title. However, the fanbase that spans the entire globe has been asking for some serious action against the latest cheating fiasco. Be it professional players, ex-pro veterans, content creators, or just ranked enjoyers, the entire community is fed up with the current situation.In a recent X post from the official Rainbow Six Siege X handle, an upcoming hotfix was mentioned, which is reported to bring in new updates to the game's anti-cheat.In this article, we will go over everything you need to know about the Rainbow Six Siege X Server maintenance of July 29, 2025.Rainbow Six Siege X downtime today (July 29, 2025)Maintenance time for all major regionsThe downtime of Rainbow Six Siege X for this hotfix is stated to last up to 60 minutes for all available platforms. Server maintenance for this hotfix will start at 9 AM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) or 1 PM UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).Here are the exact times of server maintenance across the major regions:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): July 29, 2025, at 6 AMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): July 29, 2025, at 7 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): July 29, 2025, at 8 AMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): July 29, 2025, at 9 AMBritish Summer Time (BST): July 29, 2025, at 2 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): July 29, 2025, at 3 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK): July 29, 2025, at 4 PMIndian Standard Time (IST): July 29, 2025, at 6:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST): July 29, 2025, at 9 PMJapan Standard Time (JST): July 29, 2025, at 10 PMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 29, 2025, at 11 PMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 30, 2025, at 1 AMKey art for Rainbow Six Siege X Operation Daybreak (Image via Ubisoft)Expected downtimeAlthough the stated downtime is 60 minutes, there have been instances where the game servers have gone online much earlier. On rarer occasions, there have been extensions to this downtime, which are diligently updated on Siege X's official X handle.Shieldguard updatesThe entire anti-cheat network of Siege X is dubbed Shieldguard, and it has been underwhelming to say the least. Neither Professional players, ex-pro veterans, content creators, nor a regular ranked player is safe from the consistent cheater presence that has been plaguing the PC platform lobbies.So, in an effort to counteract the current biggest issue in Siege X, Ubisoft has deployed a set of Abandon Penalty changes, while also planning to implement this new hotfix. Although one Shieldguard update is not enough to completely rid the playerbase of this persistent issue, it is a step in the right direction.Here are some more articles on Rainbow Six Siege X by Sportskeeda:R6 Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to knowR6 Siege X all details so far: Everything we know5 R6 Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025What is Elo-trapping in R6 Siege X?