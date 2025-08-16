Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 reveal countdown: Date and time for all regions

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 is right around the corner, and excitement is building as Ubisoft prepares to unveil Operation High Stakes. This upcoming season introduces a brand-new male defender from Switzerland, a yet-to-be-named operator whose abilities remain a mystery. Alongside the new face on the roster, players can also expect a fresh weapon, plus a host of map updates, gameplay changes, and security improvements.Read on to learn more about the exact reveal timings according to your region and what to expect from the upcoming season.Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 reveal date and time for all major regionsUbisoft will officially lift the curtain on Operation High Stakes on Sunday, August 17, 2025, with the reveal streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. The broadcast will share the first full look at the new defender, showcase the new weapon, and detail the many changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.Here’s when you can tune in across major time zones:Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 17, 10 AMMountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 17, 11 AMCentral Daylight Time (CDT): August 17, 12 PMEastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 17, 1 PMBritish Summer Time (BST): August 17, 6 PMCentral European Summer Time (CEST): August 17, 7 PMMoscow Standard Time (MSK): August 17, 8 PMIndian Standard Time (IST): August 17, 10:30 PMChina Standard Time (CST): August 18, 1 AMJapan Standard Time (JST): August 18, 2 AMAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 18, 3 AMNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 18, 5 AMAlso read: Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3)What to expect from Operation High StakesWhile the reveal will answer the biggest questions about the Swiss defender’s abilities, Ubisoft has already confirmed several changes for Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3. Three popular maps – Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulate – will receive modernization updates to improve gameplay flow and visual clarity. A new weekend mode, the Siege Cup, will also make its debut, offering a competitive twist for casual players.Additionally, operator balancing adjustments, security upgrades, and an updated esports tab are on the way, signaling Ubisoft’s continued effort to keep Rainbow Six Siege X fresh and competitive.Rainbow Siege X Year 10 Season 3 reveal countdownWith the countdown ticking down to August 17, fans are bracing for a season that promises both surprises and long-awaited refinements. From a mysterious laser-hinting gadget to a potentially powerful new weapon, Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated updates.Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:What does Botting mean in Rainbow Six Siege X?Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 RoadmapIs Siege X on Xbox One?