  Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 reveal countdown: Date and time for all regions

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 reveal countdown: Date and time for all regions

By Akash Das
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:50 GMT
Reveal date and time for Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 (Image via Ubisoft)
Reveal date and time for Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 is right around the corner, and excitement is building as Ubisoft prepares to unveil Operation High Stakes. This upcoming season introduces a brand-new male defender from Switzerland, a yet-to-be-named operator whose abilities remain a mystery. Alongside the new face on the roster, players can also expect a fresh weapon, plus a host of map updates, gameplay changes, and security improvements.

Read on to learn more about the exact reveal timings according to your region and what to expect from the upcoming season.

Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 reveal date and time for all major regions

Ubisoft will officially lift the curtain on Operation High Stakes on Sunday, August 17, 2025, with the reveal streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. The broadcast will share the first full look at the new defender, showcase the new weapon, and detail the many changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3.

Here’s when you can tune in across major time zones:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 17, 10 AM
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 17, 11 AM
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 17, 12 PM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 17, 1 PM
  • British Summer Time (BST): August 17, 6 PM
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 17, 7 PM
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 17, 8 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): August 17, 10:30 PM
  • China Standard Time (CST): August 18, 1 AM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): August 18, 2 AM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 18, 3 AM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 18, 5 AM
Rainbow Six Siege X Operator leaked (Y10S3)

What to expect from Operation High Stakes

While the reveal will answer the biggest questions about the Swiss defender’s abilities, Ubisoft has already confirmed several changes for Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3. Three popular maps – Nighthaven Labs, Lair, and Consulatewill receive modernization updates to improve gameplay flow and visual clarity. A new weekend mode, the Siege Cup, will also make its debut, offering a competitive twist for casual players.

Additionally, operator balancing adjustments, security upgrades, and an updated esports tab are on the way, signaling Ubisoft’s continued effort to keep Rainbow Six Siege X fresh and competitive.

Rainbow Siege X Year 10 Season 3 reveal countdown

With the countdown ticking down to August 17, fans are bracing for a season that promises both surprises and long-awaited refinements. From a mysterious laser-hinting gadget to a potentially powerful new weapon, Rainbow Six Siege X Y10S3 is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated updates.

Akash Das

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
