Ranking Genshin Impact Archons according to pull value

Archons in Genshin Impact are the most powerful beings in Teyvat, regarded as gods among mortals. Similarly, it is also known that their playable versions are somewhat more special than those of other characters in the game. Each Archon wields a unique kit, separating them from the rest of the roster. Their unique aspects make them lethal in combat, whether for supporting their allies or dealing damage themselves.

This article ranks all the Archons based on their pull value. Note that this article isn't meant to deem any Archon as weak since every single one of them is powerful as a playable character.

The following ranking has been done based on their kit and performance within the current endgame of Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

All Archons in Genshin Impact ranked according to their pull value (from worst to best)

5) Venti

The first limited character in Genshin Impact, Venti was once the game's most potent 5-star CC unit. His ability to trigger Swirl reactions while grouping enemies made each domain and open-world encounter easier for players. However, the Anemo Archon fell victim to the case of power creep.

Venti's Swirl and CC (crowd control) role was quickly replaced by Sucrose and Kazuha, with even better results in a few situations. Additionally, over the years, Venti's burst became unable to stunlock major elite enemies in both the open world and Abyss, making the entire skill useless against them.

It is important to note that Venti's Swirl reactions and crowd control ability are considered among the best even today. However, with other options in the Anemo family, it will be wise to go for a different Archon if a player doesn't own one.

4) Raiden Shogun

There are a lot of reasons why Raiden Shogun is low on the list. While her prowess as a playable character isn't one of them, the Electro Archon demands hefty stats, preparations, and gear pieces to function correctly. It should be noted that Raiden Shogun is the best battery in Genshin Impact, making her an excellent support for teams looking to rotate with their bursts.

With the absence of her signature weapon, however, she falls short of accumulating enough energy for her burst, further messing up a rotation. Raiden Shogun is also a good unit for Hyperbloom teams since her elemental skill is the only requirement for this role.

Yet, seeing how other characters can easily fit in as an Electro Hyperbloom support, Raiden Shogun can often seem underwhelming as an Archon, considering she can be so much more with her usual DPS and battery builds.

3) Zhongli

Zhongli fulfills his role quite well by being arguably the best shielder in Genshin Impact. As an Archon, he has received a lot of criticism since launch, which forced HoYoverse to take action and bump some of his numbers up. Fast forward to the present, Zhongli is worthy of the Archon title for his playable kit, as his potent Geo shield can nullify any incoming damage from enemies.

However, the concept of "shields" in Genshin Impact seems to be losing its value slowly. Veterans will learn to dodge with time, and there are a lot of anti-shield enemy mechanics in the current version of the game. For example, corrosion damage from Rift Hounds can pass through shields, which can lead players to pick a healer in addition to Zhongli.

Hence, in the latter part of the game, the optimal choice will be to pick one healer and dodge efficiently, making Zhongli irrelevant in most cases.

2) Nahida

Nahida is known as the Archon of Elemental Mastery rather than the Archon of Dendro. She can easily buff the EM stats of all her allies in the team, making Dendro or any reactions do increased damage. Players can build Nahida with just a single stat, EM, making her one of the most accessible characters for the endgame.

Reaction teams such as Hyperbloom, Bloom, Aggrevate, or even Burgeon require Nahida to not only be the prime Dendro applicator but also to shred Dendro resistance and trigger higher damage from reactions. Nahida also doesn't need her signature to function correctly, as any EM stat stick in the game can work on her.

1) Furina

Furina has opened the scope for many new builds in other Genshin Impact characters. She is also the only unit with two forms, one for DPS and the other for healing her allies. Based on her form, Furina's skill allows her to summon different entities to inflict high bursts of Hydro damage on enemies by consuming HP or healing her allies.

On the other hand, her elemental burst is a different ballgame altogether, as most of its function will lie in HP increase and reduction. Casting her burst will accumulate a stack that can increase allies' damage and healing bonus. Due to this, players can quickly gain a 36% Crit Rate boost from the new Marecheusse Hunter Artifact at all times.

Even without the Artifact set on other characters, Furina can be built as an off-field DPS/Hydro applicator for elemental reactions and simultaneously heal most of her party members. These factors currently make her the best support character in the game.