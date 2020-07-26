GTA Android: Ranking the games in order of popularity

The GTA franchise has done a great job at porting their video games for the Android platform. In recent years, these Android games have become immensely popular.

The immersive and straightforward gameplay adds an additional element of fun for smartphone users. In this article, we take a look at all the GTA games on Android, ranked according to their popularity amongst users.

Ranking GTA Android games in order of popularity

GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories offers excellent gameplay and why it is now popular amongst Android users is not known. Even though it’s not one of the more popular games in the GTA series, but its story revolving around the saga of Tony Cipriani is one that’s sure to dazzle. A game that also offers controller support, Liberty City Stories should have been more popular, in our opinion.

GTA Chinatown Wars

Unfortunately, this game is not as popular as the rest of the GTA games on Android. Because not only is Chinatown Wars the perfect game for a platform like Android, but also has some of the best features. Its quirky graphics and simple controls are worth trying for sure.

GTA 3

GTA 3 (Image Credits: fnxrak, Youtube)

GTA 3 is, surprisingly, pretty popular since it’s one of the oldest GTA games and players usually feel that it lacks a lot on the graphics front. However, the game does feature a great story. It also has ample choices in cars and weapons.

GTA Vice City

Vice City (Image Credits: DubStepZz, Youtube)

Years may have passed, but fans have not forgotten Tommy Vercetti’s crazy adventures in Vice City. Hence, it is not shocking that this GTA game is one of the most popular games, even on Android. The gangster vibe, the beach locations, the music of the 1980s, and the gripping story of the game have all been returned to the players, in an even better graphical look.

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas (Image Credits: Hazardous, Youtube)

When GTA San Andreas came out all those years ago, it immediately shot to popularity and made gamers out of people who had never touched a video game before. Hence, it’s no wonder that even now, the game has an insane amount of fans. With even better graphics on the phone, San Andreas is like an expensive wine that only tastes better.