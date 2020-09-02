The highlight of any game is its missions, and the GTA franchise has a lot of them to keep the players engaged for a long time. Due to the enormous size of the open-world of GTA, there are many tasks that the players can accomplish..

The primary missions are very important to fulfil in order to progress in the game. However, if the main missions get a little overwhelming, players can take part in several side activities.

Missions are the primary source of income in GTA games. They need to be completed in order to proceed in the storyline and also to get the big bucks. While some missions have to be strategically accomplished, some are entirely action-oriented.

Out of all the GTA games, GTA: San Andreas is known for the most robust missions. GTA III, on the other hand, has only 51 of them, making it the game with the least missions in the franchise.

In this article, we rank the GTA games based on the number of missions.

Ranking the GTA PC games based on the number of missions

7. Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto III. Image Credit: Pinterest.

Missions: 51 story missions.

6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Image Credit: GTA Central.

Missions: 66 main missions.

5. Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto 2. Image Credit: Pinterest.

Missions: 67 missions in total.

4. Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V. Image Credit: Pinterest.

Missions: 79 main story missions.

3. Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto. Image Credit: Reddit.

Missions: 90 missions in total.

2. Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV. Image Credit: Wallpaperflare.

Missions: 91 main missions.

1. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Image Credit: Wallpaperflare.

Missions: 100 main missions in total.