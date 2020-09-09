GTA is one of the most famous gaming franchises in the world. Whether it’s the exciting missions or engaging soundtrack, fans love to revisit these games every chance they get.

GTA is most famous for the vast open-world that it offers to players, which they can enjoy in all sorts of ways. The creators of the games also made sure that there were a lot of side activities that gamers could indulge in, helping distract from the main storyline.

One of the most famous side activities that players love is taking part in races. For this, the GTA games offer a wide variety of cars to choose from. Not just land races, there are also water races and air races that gamers can be part if in GTA Online.

Apart from cars, there are also many other vehicles that the players can buy and enjoy! These vehicles are also required for completing various heists. In fact, from helicopters to fighter planes to supercars, the latest instalment of the series, GTA 5, has it all.

Of course, the number of vehicles gradually increased with each game in the series, as their importance grew with each mission and side task. With that in mind, let's look at how many vehicles each title has.

Ranking the GTA PC games based on the number of vehicles

These are the Grand Theft Auto titles with the most vehicles:

7. Grand Theft Auto 3

56 vehicles

6. Grand Theft Auto

59 vehicles

5. Grand Theft Auto 2

69 vehicles

4. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

101 vehicles

3. Grand Theft Auto 4

123 vehicles

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

212 vehicles

1. Grand Theft Auto 5

262 vehicles

