The GTA series is one of the most popular video game franchises worldwide. These games have received appreciation for their intriguing characters, crazy stories and action-packed missions. They also offer players a vast open-world to explore.

Every gamer who has played the Grand Theft Auto games has been blown away by the massive open-world on offer. With every new GTA title, the maps get bigger, and the latest game, GTA 5, has a map size of 127 square kilometres.

The vastness of the open world of this 2013 release allows the players to deviate from the main storyline and indulge in many side-activities like playing darts, or skydiving, or playing tennis.

The first GTA game was released way back in 1997, and from then on, with each addition, the series kept getting better. The graphics also improved significantly with the advancement of technology.

Another reason why players love this franchise is the soundtrack. There are various FMs that the players can tune into while driving a car in the GTA games.

Coming to the size of these titles, we can say that it has increased by leaps and bounds with in the last few offerings. While the space required of the first game was a meagre 80 MB, the latest offering has a whopping size of 72 GB!

Ranking GTA PC games in order of download size

The following Grand Theft Auto desktop/laptop titles are ranked in ascending order of space required:

7. Grand Theft Auto 2

Image Credits: Pinterest

Storage space: 70 MB

6. Grand Theft Auto

Image Credits: Pinterest

Storage space: 80 MB

5. Grand Theft Auto 3

Image Credits: Rockstar Games

Storage space: 500 MB (Courtesy: Steam)

4. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image Credits: Pinterest

Size: 915 MB (Courtesy: Steam)

3. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image Credits: Wallpaperflare

Storage space: 3.6 GB (minimal installation) (Courtesy: Steam)

2. Grand Theft Auto 4

Image Credits: HipWallpaper

Storage space: 22 GB (Courtesy: Steam)

1. Grand Theft Auto 5

Image Credits: Grand Theft Auto 5

Storage space: 72 GB (Courtesy: Steam)