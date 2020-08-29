The GTA series is one of the most popular video game franchises worldwide. These games have received appreciation for their intriguing characters, crazy stories and action-packed missions. They also offer players a vast open-world to explore.
Every gamer who has played the Grand Theft Auto games has been blown away by the massive open-world on offer. With every new GTA title, the maps get bigger, and the latest game, GTA 5, has a map size of 127 square kilometres.
The vastness of the open world of this 2013 release allows the players to deviate from the main storyline and indulge in many side-activities like playing darts, or skydiving, or playing tennis.
The first GTA game was released way back in 1997, and from then on, with each addition, the series kept getting better. The graphics also improved significantly with the advancement of technology.
Another reason why players love this franchise is the soundtrack. There are various FMs that the players can tune into while driving a car in the GTA games.
Coming to the size of these titles, we can say that it has increased by leaps and bounds with in the last few offerings. While the space required of the first game was a meagre 80 MB, the latest offering has a whopping size of 72 GB!
Ranking GTA PC games in order of download size
The following Grand Theft Auto desktop/laptop titles are ranked in ascending order of space required:
7. Grand Theft Auto 2
Storage space: 70 MB
6. Grand Theft Auto
Storage space: 80 MB
5. Grand Theft Auto 3
Storage space: 500 MB (Courtesy: Steam)
4. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Size: 915 MB (Courtesy: Steam)
3. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Storage space: 3.6 GB (minimal installation) (Courtesy: Steam)
2. Grand Theft Auto 4
Storage space: 22 GB (Courtesy: Steam)
1. Grand Theft Auto 5
Storage space: 72 GB (Courtesy: Steam)Published 29 Aug 2020, 10:22 IST