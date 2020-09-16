Ranking the GTA series based on number of separate weapons

The GTA series is considered to be one of the best works of Rockstar Games, and for a good reason. It is a collection of action-adventure titles that have won the hearts of players for the last two-plus decades.

Adding to the thrill is the vast open-world that comes with each GTA title. With every game that is introduced by Rockstar, this world keeps on increasing, which makes players happy, as it gives them the opportunity to explore various places across the vast maps.

GTA is also famous for its 'edge-of-the-seat' missions. As much as players love these tasks, they get frustrated every time they lose, especially if it is by a whisker. To help complete these missions, many types of vehicles are offered in-game to the players.

Another intrinsic part of completing missions in this franchise is weapons. GTA games do a great job of giving players access to various weapons that they might require to have an advantage over enemies.

These firearms belong to different classes and ranges, from sticky bombs to machine guns. With every title, GTA kept increasing the number of weapons offered, and GTA 5 has a whopping 94 separate firearms that can be used by players for wreaking havoc in the streets of Los Santos.

Ranking the GTA PC games based on number of separate weapons

These are the Grand Theft Auto titles ranked as per number of separate firearms featured:

7. Grand Theft Auto

Image Credits: Steam

Five weapons

6. GTA 2

Image Credits.: DeviantArt

Six weapons

5. GTA 3

Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave

13 weapons

4. GTA 4

Image Credits: DrewBytex

16 weapons

3. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image Credits: Adrenaline

35 weapons

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave

38 weapons

1. GTA 5

Image Credits: Pinterest

94 weapons