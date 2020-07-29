Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar Games's biggest successes, and they managed to deliver on the high expectations of the community with the campaign.

Fans were elated to learn that Rockstar would also be releasing Red Dead Online soon after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. The developers, at that point, had proven that they could do this feature very well, with GTA Online being a testament to their success.

GTA Online, albeit a shaky launch, has evolved over the years and become the juggernaut that it is today. And fans had hoped that Rockstar would take their learnings from this game and apply it to the development of Red Dead Online as well, to make it a much richer experience at launch.

The introduction of Red Dead Online went by without a hitch, and players enjoyed taking in the world offered by the game with their friends, and completing the various missions and game modes available.

However, despite a strong launch, support for the game trailed off over time and Red Dead Online was long overdue a content update. And Rockstar has responded to fans' protests regarding the prolonged absence of any update.

Gypsy Cob: The newest horse in Red Dead Online

Track, hunt and study the wonders of the animal kingdom in Red Dead Online’s latest Frontier Pursuit, The Naturalist.



Explore diverse locales, encounter Legendary Animals, wield new weapons, and more.https://t.co/xHlxcx7NRh pic.twitter.com/wf9oMAVFI0 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 28, 2020

Rockstar rolled out a significant update for Red Dead Online on July 28 (yesterday) that added a new role to the latest Frontier Pursuit, The Naturalist. Also, a new horse was made available to players who are pursuing the Naturalist role in Red Dead Online.

The Gypsy Cob is available exclusively to players pursuing the Naturalist role, and is a robust and sturdy horse.

To get the Gypsy Cob, players must first acquire the new Naturalist role and rank up. Increasing rank also levels up the horse, leading to better stats for it in Red Dead Online.

To become a Naturalist, players must be ready to spend 25 Gold Bars. They can acquire the role by approaching Harriett Davenport at the Strawberry Welcome Center.