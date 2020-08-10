Red Dead Online had been long overdue a content update, and the game was 'ignored' by Rockstar for nearly 7 months. Red Dead Online is a fantastic multiplayer experience that has a lot to offer, but fans' displeasure of the game mainly stemmed from the lack of a steady stream of content.

Rockstar has finally announced its plans for a major update to Red Dead Online in the form of a new Frontier Role: Naturalist, and several other vital additions along with it.

You cannot skin an animal after it's been sedated, even if you've revived it. Bear this in mind and approach each hunt with either the intention to sample or skin – not both. Get more tips for The Naturalist at https://t.co/TZJf8cU7Je — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 5, 2020

One of the more widely appreciated additions to Red Dead Online came in the form of new Legendary Animals. Players can now either choose to study and sample the animals as part of the Naturalist Role or hunt them as players have always done.

PS Plus players will now get a headstart in Red Dead Online ahead of other players due to early access to certain Legendary Animals.

PS Plus players who start the Naturalist role in Red Dead Online before September 15 get early access to study, sample or hunt the Legendary Gabbro Ram, Legendary Chalk Horn Ram, and Legendary Rutile Horn Ram, purchase the Woodcote Poncho and more: https://t.co/DTFsgHCQUL pic.twitter.com/3RUj7CjyAN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 9, 2020

It does look like Rockstar's collaboration with Sony is as strong as it has ever been. In the recent PS5 Reveal Event, both Rockstar and Sony spoke about their fruitful relationship in the past, with every PlayStation console having a GTA game.

It seems like Red Dead Online players will also benefit from Sony's and Rockstar's relationship. PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that gives players access to online multiplayer games as well as two free PS4 games every month.

While the free games were sub-par at best during the early days of the PS Plus, the service has stepped up its game significantly since then. Games like Bloodborne, Mad Max, and Uncharted 4 have all been offered for free at one time.

Red Dead Online, much like GTA Online, comes along with every copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 and does not require any further purchases.