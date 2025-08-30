"Reporting in": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1150 (Saturday, August 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 30, 2025, are out. As usual, all puzzles are themed around the vast roster of League of Legends champions. Having a great knowledge of their stories, abilities, splash art, and other information is needed to decipher the enigmas.The Quote puzzle in the 1150th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Reporting in.&quot;Udyr, Teemo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1150th edition (August 30, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 30, 2025, are:Classic: UdyrQuote: TeemoAbility: Irelia; Bonus: R (Vanguard's Edge)Emoji: Renata GlascSplash Art: Nasus; Bonus: Lunar Guardian NasusThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 30, 2025, is Udyr. The Quote puzzle boasts Teemo, one of the favored picks for the Toplane role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle reveals Irelia's R ability, named Vanguard's Edge, and the Emoji puzzle refers to Renata Glasc. Lastly, the Splash Art has Nasus' Lunar Guardian skin.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1149 (August 29): Teemo, Riven, Nunu &amp; Willump, Nautilus, XayahLoLdle 1148 (August 28): Pantheon, Rakan, Karthus, Azir, Rek'SaiLoLdle 1147 (August 27): Ashe, Yasuo, Jarvan IV, Zoe, MaokaiLoLdle 1146 (August 26): Yuumi, Lee Sin, Viktor, Urgot, JhinLoLdle 1145 (August 25): Leona, Zeri, Kassadin, Lulu, RengarLoLdle 1144 (August 24): Gnar, Leona, Ekko, Nidalee, GwenLoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaThe answers to the 1151st edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 31, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsLeague of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more