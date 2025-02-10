Resting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has finally been released, with the developers implementing several in-game mechanics. In the game, you play Henry of Skaltiz, a young man with a mission to avenge the deaths of his loved ones. However, this is easier said than done. Also, Henry is an average individual with skills and often needs to rest in-game.

In this article, we explore the different ways your character can rest during his adventures in Bohemia. Resting may seem like a waste of time from a player's perspective; however, it is an important in-game mechanic that could prevent Henry from experiencing various side effects.

The importance of resting in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There is no need to rush through the main story in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios wanted to deliver a historically accurate depiction of living in 1403 Bohemia. Henry cannot go for days without food or sleep, and this will be heavily reflected during gameplay. If your character isn't being fed regularly, he will be weak, slow, and easily succumb to fatigue. Moreover, lack of sleep will make things worse.

Trending

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Dragon Age The Veilguard: Similarities and differences explored

In this Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, there are a few ways for you to rest your character and save your progress in the process. Rest is essential, especially since the developers doubled the map size from the original game. The title has also expanded with 32 main story missions and 39 side quests scattered across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions.

At the start of the game, you should notice two meters on the bottom right side of the screen. One is for hunger and the other is for sleep: it is up to you to manage these meters during your playthrough. If they are ignored for too long, you will eventually notice changes in Henry's performance, which will become a problem.

Different ways for you to rest in the game

Bohemia is not for the faint of heart, and it can be tough to survive amidst a civil war between two warring factions. To withstand the harsh conditions and intense trials presented by the main quests, Henry can get his rest by following these methods:

Lodgings: Most towns have inns where you pay for a room. Spend a night there or pay for as long as you want. These are also good spots to drop extra loot from your travels. It is worth noting that this is a much safer option but isn't cheap.

Most towns have inns where you pay for a room. Spend a night there or pay for as long as you want. These are also good spots to drop extra loot from your travels. It is worth noting that this is a much safer option but isn't cheap. Sleeping bags in abandoned camps : If you like traveling late at night, you will likely stumble upon a few abandoned camps. There will always be vacant sleeping bags for you to use. However, this makes you susceptible to raider attacks.

: If you like traveling late at night, you will likely stumble upon a few abandoned camps. There will always be vacant sleeping bags for you to use. However, this makes you susceptible to raider attacks. Hay bales outside of inns : This may not be comfortable, but it allows you to sleep in a spot with more people. No one will mess with you or steal your stuff, except for the owners who don't take kindly to hay bale surfers for a night's rest.

: This may not be comfortable, but it allows you to sleep in a spot with more people. No one will mess with you or steal your stuff, except for the owners who don't take kindly to hay bale surfers for a night's rest. Private property: If you are low on money and want a safe space to sleep, you can try to break into a house and sleep on an empty bed. However, your sleep will be cut short once the owners find you and kick you out by force.

Of all the options, renting a room is the safest bet and is much more comfortable than sleeping on a hay bale or being exposed at night. However, always carry extra Groschen on you. If you have a positive reputation and a friendly rapport with the innkeeper, you could try your best to haggle and get a discount to lessen your expenses.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Mount and Blade 2: Similarities and differences explored

It is easier to establish a routine once you start playing. Apply real-life schedules and routines in-game to put Henry on a program to normally regulate his eating and sleeping patterns, ensuring he is physically fit and healthy.

Benefits of resting

Resting can help you recover health and move time forward (Image via Deep Silver)

If you come home after a long day of fighting bandits and ruffians, you will likely be exhausted and have a few injuries. Sleep can help you recover a bit of your health and recharge Henry's sleep meter, meaning he will have more energy to do more physically demanding activities.

Other than recharging your sleep meter, resting can speed up the clock in-game. Once you find a comfortable bed to sleep on, spin the dial and determine how much sleep your character should get. The longer he sleeps, the better he will feel when he wakes up.

Check out our other Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.