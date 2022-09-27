Return to Monkey Island achievement guide: How to make a mop

In Return to Monkey Island, Guybrush is searching for a ship and crew to finally learn the island's meaning. It quickly becomes apparent, though, after consulting with the new pirate commanders of Melee Island, that this won't be possible.

The formidable pirate thus made the decision to join the vessel of his sworn enemy LeChuck, who just so happens to be preparing to set sail for the series' namesake island.

Naturally, getting to LeChuck's ship is the first step in accomplishing this, where players of Return to Monkey Island will be able to chat with the quartermaster & inquire about a job.

The crew is in need of a swabbie, but Guybrush will first have to obtain a mop to be interviewed for the role. Naturally, in typical Return to Monkey Island form, this proves difficult.

A step-by-step guide to create a mop in Return to Monkey Island

1) International House of Mojo

Go to the international house of mojo to get mop. (Image via Trophy Tom)

In Return to Monkey Island, you should proceed to the International House of Mojo in the Low Street neighborhood if you haven't previously. Once there, take the Knife and the Forgiveness Frog off the wooden shelf in front of the Voodoo Lady.

While you are at Low Street, you ought to read the inscription on the plaque that is located next to the statue of Carla, a former swordmaster who is currently the governor of Melee Island in Return to Monkey Island. This will demonstrate that she battled heroically in Santo Domingo, which will also come in handy later on.

2) Make your way through the SCUMM bar

Grab mop from chef (Image via Trophy Tom)

Once everything has been resolved, you should go back to the SCUMM bar near the docks in and enter through the door on the far right to reach the kitchen.

The chef will next need to be consulted, and he or she will inform you that you should build your own mop from the start rather than merely purchasing one. To get a handle, you will have to find a tree that is used to make mop handles and carve one of its branches.

You should visit Wally's shop on Low Street and request a map from him rather than wandering aimlessly into the forest in search of this uncommon type.

Unfortunately, in order to chart the position of the mop handle tree, the long-suffering cartographer requires a sample of wood from it. There is a box of Monocles on Wally's desk, so you can take one while you are there, so thankfully the journey wasn't entirely in vain.

3) Ask the chef

Go to the chef to ask for the ingredients (Image via Trophy Tom)

After obtaining the Monocle, you should return to the SCUMM bar and speak with the chef there once again. You will discover that a challenging client is asking him to prepare a dish using ingredients that he recently had while at the Governor's mansion.

The Governor's re-election poster, which is affixed to a structure on the left side of the Dock area in Return to Monkey Island, should be examined while you are on the subject of the governor. By doing so, you will discover Carla's dedication.

4) Head to Guvnor's Mansion

Enter Governor's mansion in melee island (Image via Trophy Tom)

After that, you should proceed to the Capitol building, return to Monkey Island, and meet Carla there. Once you have used every possible dialog choice, you can examine the yellow book labeled Ingredients by moving over to the bookcase to the left of the stairs.

You are welcome to take it, but Carla will quickly make it clear that she hasn't completely forgiven Guybrush because he borrowed a book from her in the past and never returned it.

5) Possession of Forgiveness Frog

Customize the message before apologizing to Carla (Image via Trophy Tom)

If you want Carla to forgive Guybrush, you'll need to customize the Forgiveness Frog before giving it to her. Fortunately, you already have one. To accomplish this, take the Forgiveness frog out of the bag and combine it with Guybrush's State of the Art Pen. The following five alternatives will subsequently be presented, and you must select one of them to write on the frog's back:

Dear Carla,

Sorry for losing the book I borrowed.

I value that you are dedicated to dedication...

as shown by your actions at Santo Domingo.

I've implemented a reminder system for myself.

It's important to note that if you haven't looked at Carla's re-election poster down at the docks, you won't have access to the third option, and you won't have access to the fourth until you've read the plaque beneath the statue on Low Street.

The frog can be signed using the aforementioned methods, and you can then give it to Carla, assuming you completed both of these actions earlier.

6) Carve a sliver of wood

Carve out a piece of the mop (Image via Trophy Tom)

You should seek Carla's permission to access the Ingredients book once Guybrush has been pardoned by her. Head back to the SCUMM bar, return to Monkey Island and distract the chef by handing him the cookbook.

You can use the knife to remove a sliver of wood from the handle of the mop at the entrance while he's busy preparing the mystery supper for the challenging customer.

Note: You can access the chef's mop and exit the SCUMM bar while holding it in an attempt to steal it. If you're playing the video game on Steam, this will cause a funny cutscene and grant you access to the Mop Heist achievement.

7) Go to Wally's Map Shop

Give the cut out wooden piece to get another item (Image via Trophy Tom)

Make your way through Wally's Map Shop on Low Street and deliver a wooden sliver in order to obtain the Map to the Mop Tree in Return to Monkey Island. You should also take another Monocle, as one of the riddles found later on would require two of them.

Use the map to navigate to the Forest section, which is accessible via the Interior map screen on the Island. You can reach it by either going through an arch near the Melee Island lookout high on the cliffside or using the path to the right of the Governor's home.

8) Go deep in the forest area

Follow the path as shown (Image via Trophy Tom)

Once there, you should enter the Deep Dark Forest region and then utilize the knife next to the carnivorous plant on the right-hand side of the screen. Then, all you have to do is go to the right, left, left, and center roads as indicated on Wally's map to locate the mop handle tree.

You can then utilize the knife and the tree that holds the mop handle to create a humorous chain of events. Once you recover possession, Guybursh's satchel will contain a freshly carved Mop Handle in Return to Monkey Island.

Combine ur items in satchel to create a mop (Image via Trophy Tom)

You should go back to the map screen and head to the Shipyard location in Return to Monkey Island now that you have a mop handle. You will only find a small sponge laying on the ground where Stan's previously owned vessels formerly stood.

To create a mop, you can combine the freshly acquired handles and sponges by going into the inventory. With this, Guybrush will be one step closer to obtaining a position aboard LeChuck's pirate ship; however, before he can set sail once more, he must discover a way to conceal his identity in Return to Monkey Island.

