Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: Similarities and differences explored

With the release of Team Ninja's upcoming RPG looming on the horizon, Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima has become one of the most discussed topics on the internet. Both games take you to the land of the Rising Sun, where you can live out your samurai fantasy. However, you might wonder what each title does differently to stand out from one another.

Sharpen your katanas, equip your armor, and let's travel to the Japanese Archipelago, deep into the Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima debate, to find out a few similarities and differences between both the games.

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: 3 ways the games are similar to one another

Land of the Rising Sun

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: Both game takes place in Japan (Image via SuckerPunch)

Both the games are set in Japan, albeit during different time periods. Ghost of Tsushima takes you to the era of the Mongol Invasion of Japan, whereas Rise of the Ronin's plot takes place during the Meiji Restoration period.

Both games allow you to take the role of a Samurai

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: The Samurais are iconic, and both games allow you to play as them (Image via SuckerPunch)

The Samurai warriors of Japan are one of the most iconic fighter groups in history, alongside Greek Spartans, Romans, and Scandinavian Vikings. Their impact on pop culture is massive.

Both Ghost of Tsushima and Rise of the Ronin allow you to play as a Samurai and hack down enemies with your Katanas. You can also use several other iconic weapons from the Land of the Rising Sun to cut down your enemies.

Open-world exploration

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: You will explore the vast open worlds in both games (Image via SuckerPunch)

One of the main features that Ghost of Tsushima and Rise of the Ronin have in common is that they are both open-world video games.

Ghost of Tsushima's open world is comprised of medieval Japanese towns and other vivid natural landscapes throughout the islands of Tsushima and Iki.

Rise of the Ronin, on the other hand, will allow you to explore the cities of Edo, Kyoto, and Yokohama, as well as the surrounding areas of these historic Japanese cities.

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: 3 ways the games are different from one another

Rise of the Ronin is an RPG

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: You create your protagonist (Image via Team Ninja)

Rise of the Ronin is a pure RPG, with the consequences of your choices affecting each faction in the game world. You will create your custom avatar and dive into the deeper politics of one of the most prominent eras of Japan, which was marked by uprisings and rapid industrialization.

Ghost of Tsushima, on the other hand, is an action game with RPG elements. Some of your choices will affect the ending, and it does have a skill tree, but it isn't as complex as any other role-playing title. Your mission as Jin Sakai is simple: thwart the Mongol plans and drive the invaders away from your home island of Tsushima.

Variety of weapons

Both Rise of the Ronin and Ghost of Tsushima have a variety of weapons for you to take down your foes. This includes both ranged and close-quarter options. However, each game has its own unique sets of armaments.

Ghost of Tsushima has a set of Katanas and Bows as your primaries, with a few extra items such as blowdarts and bombs. Meanwhile, Rise of the Ronin has a plethora of weapons besides the traditional Katana swords, including Bayonets, Naginatas, Odachis, Bows, Flintlock pistols, and a lot more.

Different periods and locations

Rise of the Ronin vs Ghost of Tsushima: You will find modern western buildings throughout the main cities (Image via Team Ninja)

One of the main differences between the two games is the locations and the time periods in which they are set.

Ghost of Tsushima takes you to the islands of Tsushima and Iki during the Mongol Invasion of Japan under Kublai Khan in the year 1274. This is the central plot of the game as Jin Sakai attempts to free his homeland of Tsushima from the Mongols led by Khotun Khan.

On the other hand, Rise of the Ronin is set in a later period in Japan. Team Ninja's upcoming action JRPG is set during the Bakumatsu period, a time when the Tokugawa Shogunate was replaced by the Meiji Dynasty, and the country saw a rapid industrial renaissance, slowly moving away from the Feudal systems.

The game also takes you through mainland Japan, between the major cities of Edo, Kyoto, and Yokohama during the 1800s.

While both games do have some similarities, they have enough differences that make them stand out as unique.

Check out the following links for more Rise of the Ronin content:

Is Rise of the Ronin on PC II Is Rise of the Ronin on PS4? II Rise of the Ronin leaked trophy list II Is Rise of the Ronin on Xbox game pass? II Rise of the Ronin preload