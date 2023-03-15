Rufus's Fury god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023) 

Rufus's Fury is the newest Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares. It sits in the Kinetic slot of the inventory and is one of the few Strand primary weapons in the game right now. Players worldwide can obtain it by completing the third and final encounter in the Root of Nightmares Raid.

Rufus's Fury is a 720 RPM Rapid Fire Framed Auto Rifle, which can be used for both PvE Strand synergy and PvP. A new perk on the weapon is considered to be damage-based, guaranteeing a 20% increased damage after final blows.

This article lists the best perk combinations in the Raid Auto Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

PvP and PvE god roll for Rufus's Fury Auto Rifle from Destiny 2's Root of Nightmares

1) How to get and usage

Rufus's Fury can be obtained from either Macrocosm or the Nezarec encounters. However, players can guarantee their chances of getting a red border on this version by opening the final chest after defeating Nezarec. If no one sees the weapon added to the final chest, it needs to be unlocked in collections.

Macrocosm encounter in Root of Nightmares (Image via Destiny 2)

General usage includes add clearing (additional enemies), dealing sustained damage to Champions, and shutting down opposing Guardians in the Crucible. Based on the database record, Base Impact damage is 18 and Range stands at 24 (can be easily amplified using different perks).

Between Macrocosm and Nezarec, the recommended encounter for farming this weapon is the former. This is because all Raid boss encounters consist of every weapon in the pool. In Macrocosm, it's either between the Auto Rifle, Sidearm, Trace Rifle, or the Grenade Launcher.

Since Root of Nightmares is the current pinnacle Raid, each encounter can be done countless times for Spoils farms. Hence, the best method is to acquire Spoils and gather a guaranteed deepsight version of the weapon each week from the final chest of the Raid.

2) PvP god roll

PvP god roll for Rufus's Fury (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Since Rufus's Fury comes with a high fire rate, players should take it for a spin in PvP activities. With Strand Aspects such as Mindspun Invocation on Warlocks, players can consume their Shackle Grenades and defeat an opponent to suspend nearby enemies.

The best perks for Rufus's Fury in PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling

High-Caliber Rounds for increased Range and flinch from the weapon

Moving Target for aim-assist and mobility after aiming the weapon

Tap the Trigger for increased Stability and accuracy after the initial trigger pool

Other damage perks, such as Adrenaline Junkie and Paracausal Affinity, are great when combined with the likes of Perpetual Motion and Reconstruction.

3) PvE god roll

Rufus's Fury PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Rufus's Fury's Strand element can help Guardians create load-outs with their subclass. The Thread of Rebirth can create additional Threadlings on top of the Hatchling perk available on the weapon.

The god roll for the Auto Rifle in PvE should be as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil and Handling

Extended Mag for magazine size

Demolitionist for Grenade energy after kills

Hatchling for spawning a Threadling after precision or rapid kills

The aforementioned perk can work wonders with Warlock's Maindspun Invocation, allowing players to consume Threadling Grenade and make their spawns do the bidding. Other perks such as Reconstruction, Target Lock, and Frenzy are also viable.

Poll : 0 votes