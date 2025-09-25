Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leaks hint at new Planar Ornaments

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:10 GMT
We take a look at the new Planar Ornament leaks in Honkai Star Rail 3.7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update is expected to bring in two new Planar Ornament sets into this HoYoverse title. The developers keep adding new sets whenever they release a new character, to make sure players have some options to farm. It has been a while since HoYoverse introduced a new Planar Ornament set, so players are quite excited for the release.

This article discusses the upcoming Planar Ornament set leaks in Honkai Star Rail 3.7.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the HSR version 3.7 update debuts. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

New Honkai Star Rail 3.7 leak shows upcoming Planar Ornament sets and their effects

As mentioned, HoYoverse is expected to release two new Planar Ornament sets in Honkai Star Rail 3.7. This information comes from a credible source, Hakush.in, an also showcases the rumored effects of these ornament sets. Since the closed beta test has just commenced, the developers might end up changing the stats or names of these gears.

In the current version of the closed beta test, the names of the two rumored Planar Ornament sets are Amphreus, The Eternal Land, and Tengoku @Live Stream. The leak also showcases the abovementioend ornaments’ set effects, which are as follows:

Amphoreus, The Eternal Land

The wearer of this Planar Ornament set will receive a passive 8% CRIT Rate boost. Moreover, when the wearer’s memosprite is on the field, all allied characters’ SPD will be boosted by a whopping 8%. Keep in mind that the latter half of the effect cannot be stacked.

Tengoku @Live Stream

When the set effect is activated, the wearer will gain a passive 16% CRIT DMG boost. If the wielder consumes three or more Skill Points in a single turn, their CRIT DMG receives an additional 32% boost for three turns.

Similar to most Planar Ornaments, these rumored sets will likely be released alongside the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update.



