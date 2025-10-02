Honkai Star Rail 4.x character leaks

By Argha Halder
Published Oct 02, 2025 09:48 GMT
We look at the Honkai Star Rail 4.x character leaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
We look at the Honkai Star Rail 4.x character leaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

With the Amphoreus saga ending soon, a leak regarding the upcoming 4.x characters in Honkai Star Rail surfaced online, courtesy of leaker Full Stop Chan. In the post, they have detailed the characters that are expected to debut with the 4.0 patch and later. Since the developers have yet to introduce the upcoming characters in HSR, players are quite curious about who these units might be.

This article details the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the rumored 4.x characters.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 4.x character leaks

also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, a leaker, Full Stop Chan, disclosed the expected names of the characters rumored to debut throughout the Honkai Star Rail 4.x patches. The leaker revealed various names, eight to be exact, that will likely become playable in the future.

The characters and their expected release version are as follows, as per leaks:

  • Version 4.0 - Hanabi (Sparkle SP)
  • Version 4.1 - La Mancha and Galaxy Ranger
  • Version 4.2 - Yae Sakura and Silver Wolf SP
  • Version 4.3 - Blade SP
  • Additional characters - Robin SP and Aventurine SP
Characters such as Blade SP, Yae Sakura, and Hanabi (Sparkle SP) have previously been leaked by other sources. However, La Mancha, Galaxy Ranger, Silver Wolf SP, Robin SP, and Aventurine SP are new units that Full Stop Chan has disclosed. Since the developers have yet to announce any of these characters, their release order might be different from what is listed above.

While some of these characters are different versions of existing units, their new Paths are still unknown. Hence, players must wait until more information regarding the aforementioned characters surfaces.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Quick Links

