Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at Phainon's kit, gameplay, and mechanics

Right before the character’s expected drip marketing, a couple of Honkai Star Rail leaks showcased what players can expect from Pahinon’s kit, gameplay, and mechanics. Although there is some time left until the unit’s official announcement, players can believe in this leak as a reputable leaker named Luna disclosed it.

Ad

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leaks related to Phainon’s gameplay, kit, and mechanics.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of Phainon. Readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks showcase Phainon’s expected gameplay, mechanics, and kit

Ad

Trending

As stated previously, some leaks from one of the credible leakers, Luna, disclosed some information regarding one of the expected upcoming characters, Phainon’s kit, mechanics, and gameplay.

According to these leaks, Phainon’s Ultimate ability will be a little unique and won’t need Energy to trigger it, similar to Castorice, Acheron, and more. Moreover, when he activates his ultimate, Phainon will create a domain with an adversary.

This domain’s mechanic is identical to the new Apocalyptic Shadow’s boss, Hoolay’s “Going Solo.” While the Ultimate domain is active, all allies will leave the field and won’t act.

Ad

Ad

Additionally, Phainon will receive stacks of a unique effect whenever triggering an ability. When he accumulates certain stacks of this effect, he will be able to unleash his Ultimate ability. He is expected to obtain this effect by getting targeted by a Skill, triggering his Basic ATK and ascension Traces.

The highest number of these unique effect stacks Phainon can hold at a time will likely be 12, and he won’t need all of them to trigger his Ultimate. The leaked post also mentions that some of this unit’s Eidolons are expected to lower the stack requirement of his Ultimate.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Anaxa teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.