Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at upcoming Blade, Silver Wolf, and Kafka buffs

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Closed Beta test right around the corner, various leaks about upcoming character buffs have begun surfacing online. Recent posts on Reddit from a reliable leaker, Shiroha, detail the expected buffs for Blade, Kafka, and Silver Wolf.
Since HoYoverse has announced plans to boost the potency of some older characters when HSR version 3.4 launches, these buffs are exciting but not unexpected.
This article explores the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the anticipated buffs for Blade, Silver Wolf, and Kafka.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the 3.4 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Information surfaces regarding upcoming Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Blade buffs in Honkai Star Rail
As previously mentioned, Shiroha has shared details about the expected character buffs in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. In the Reddit posts, the leaker highlighted the supposed improvements for Blade, Kafka, and Silver Wolf.
Here are the buffs these characters are expected to receive when HSR 3.4 debuts:
Silver Wolf
- Silver Wolf’s Skill is expected to place the first ally’s Element on the adversaries instead of a random teammate’s Weakness Type.
- Moreover, all opponents’ DEF will reportedly be lowered when Silver Wolf uses her Ultimate ability.
- The chance of Silver Wolf inflicting a debuff will supposedly be boosted by a substantial amount.
Blade
- Blade’s Basic ATK, Follow-Up ATK, and Ultimate are expected to scale with his HP instead of ATK.
- When Trailblazers unlock Blade’s E1, all his accumulated HP won’t be cleared.
- Blade’s Skill is now expected to Taunt the adversaries, and his 3rd Trace will likely replenish Energy.
Kafka
- Kafka’s Passive talent is expected to be adjusted, so she can unleash her Follow-Up ATK whenever an ally attacks the opponents.
- Kafka’s Follow-Up ATKs will likely trigger DoTs on the attacked enemy.
