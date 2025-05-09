Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at upcoming Blade, Silver Wolf, and Kafka buffs

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Closed Beta test right around the corner, various leaks about upcoming character buffs have begun surfacing online. Recent posts on Reddit from a reliable leaker, Shiroha, detail the expected buffs for Blade, Kafka, and Silver Wolf.

Ad

Since HoYoverse has announced plans to boost the potency of some older characters when HSR version 3.4 launches, these buffs are exciting but not unexpected.

This article explores the Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the anticipated buffs for Blade, Silver Wolf, and Kafka.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the 3.4 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Information surfaces regarding upcoming Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Blade buffs in Honkai Star Rail

As previously mentioned, Shiroha has shared details about the expected character buffs in Honkai Star Rail 3.4. In the Reddit posts, the leaker highlighted the supposed improvements for Blade, Kafka, and Silver Wolf.

Here are the buffs these characters are expected to receive when HSR 3.4 debuts:

Ad

Silver Wolf

Ad

Silver Wolf’s Skill is expected to place the first ally’s Element on the adversaries instead of a random teammate’s Weakness Type.

Moreover, all opponents’ DEF will reportedly be lowered when Silver Wolf uses her Ultimate ability.

The chance of Silver Wolf inflicting a debuff will supposedly be boosted by a substantial amount.

Blade

Ad

Blade’s Basic ATK, Follow-Up ATK, and Ultimate are expected to scale with his HP instead of ATK.

When Trailblazers unlock Blade’s E1, all his accumulated HP won’t be cleared.

Blade’s Skill is now expected to Taunt the adversaries, and his 3rd Trace will likely replenish Energy.

Kafka

Ad

Kafka’s Passive talent is expected to be adjusted, so she can unleash her Follow-Up ATK whenever an ally attacks the opponents.

Kafka’s Follow-Up ATKs will likely trigger DoTs on the attacked enemy.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.