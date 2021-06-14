Sayu in Genshin Impact: Elemental Skill, Burst, weapon pose, and more gameplay leaks

Recently, many Genshin Impact leakers have leaked information about some upcoming playable characters, including some key info on Sayu.

It has been leaked before that Sayu is an upcoming 4-star playable character that wields Claymores and utilizes the Anemo vision. Fortunately for them, Genshin Impact fans now have far more substantial information to go off of, including videos featuring her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

As it is with all Genshin Impact leaks, the final product's information is subject to change. That said, these leaks are quite reliable, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't expect it to deviate too much. Sayu has an innovative skillset in Genshin Impact from top to bottom, with her 4-star skillset looking more unique than some 5-star units.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sayu information

The above video is a notable Genshin Impact leak that shows off several elements of Sayu's character. It includes one idle animation, her Elemental Skill (the rolling attack), and the Elemental Burst (where she throws out the large daruma).

Sayu is a 4-star Claymore user with Anemo vision, with most of her gameplay details being leaked by various leakers.

Sayu's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Some Genshin Impact fans might argue that Sayu's Elemental Skill is one of the most innovative and interesting ones in the game. As seen in the leak above, if the player holds the Elemental Skill, they will be able to roll around and deal Anemo damage to foes they come into contact with.

Players can control the direction of the Elemental Skill, as well as end it early whenever they want. Her Elemental Skill only lasts for 10 seconds at all ranks, with a cooldown of six to 11 seconds depending on how long she used the Elemental Skill.

It may also trigger Elemental Absorption, which will have Sayu deal additional elemental DMG of any additional element (Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro) she comes into contact with. This will only happen once per skill.

Sayu's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

The Daruma that spawns from her Elemental Burst (Image via Dimbreath)

Sayu's Elemental Burst seems simpler on paper than her Elemental Skill, but there are still some interesting quirks about it worth discussing. It's known as Yoohoo Art: Mujina Madness, which deals Anemo DMG to nearby foes whilst also healing nearby party members.

It then summons the Muji-Muji Daruma, which will do one of two things depending on the nearby character's HP threshold (it will do both at C1). If the character's HP is above 70%, it will attack a nearby foe with Anemo DMG. Otherwise, it will heal the character with the lowest HP. If no foes are nearby, it will always heal the party members.

Sayu's Weapon Pose in Genshin Impact

A character's weapon pose isn't the most important thing in Genshin Impact, but some players love to see leaked animations nonetheless. Here, players can see Sayu hold a Claymore in front of her in a defensive position (it looks more like a sword than the usual Claymores, but Sayu is confirmed to be a Claymore wielder).

The green background is the same that other Anemo users get, and the animation is quick (like all weapon pose animations are).

Sayu's Passive Talents in Genshin Impact

Sayu has some fascinating Passive Talents. Her first one is known as Yoohoo Art: Silencer's Secret, which means that as long as Sayu is in the party, the player's other characters won't make Crystalflies and other animals run away.

Her next passive talent is "Go Find Someone Else." This passive has her heal all party members and nearby allies for 300 HP whenever she triggers a Swirl reaction. Not only that, but she will heal an extra 1.2 HP per Elemental Mastery. It can only be triggered once every two seconds.

Her final passive talent "I Don't Wanna Work!" coincides with her Elemental Burst. Here, the Muji-Muji Daruma created will heal characters that are in close proximity to the intended healing target for 20% of that HP. It also increases its AOE attack range.

Sayu's Constellations in Genshin Impact

A fan's render of Sayu (Image via lumie_lumie)

As usual, Sayu's third and fifth Constellation is identical to every other Genshin Impact character's third and fifth Constellation. It increases the level of the Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill by 3 whilst increasing the maximum upgrade level to 15.

Her first Constellation is Multi-Task no Jutsu, which makes it so her Muji-Muji Daruma can attack and heal at the same time, ignoring HP limits.

Her second Constellation is Egress Prep, which increases the Elemental Skill's roll damage by 3.3%. Every 0.5 seconds spent in the Elemental Skill will further increase the damage by 3.3%, with its maximum being 66%.

Sayu's fourth Constellation is Skiving: new and improved. All it does is make her recover 1.2 Energy every time she creates a Swirl reaction, and it can only happen once every two seconds.

The final Constellation is Sleep O'Clock, which ties in Sayu's Elemental Mastery to her Elemental Burst even further. Every point of her Elemental Mastery will increase its ATK by 0.2%, with a maximum of 400% ATK. It also increases healing by three, with a maximum of 6,000.

