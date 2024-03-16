Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings are among the most searched topics on the internet. Nicholas “Sikezz” Odom is a professional Apex Legends player for DarkZero Esports. He was formerly a part of XSET and won several A- and B-tier tournaments with them. Since joining DarkZero Esports in 2024, Sikezz has been dominating the ALGS lobbies with his new teammates.

Sikezz’s calm persona and his ability to come up clutch in any situation have earned him immense popularity in the Apex Legends community. The 23-year-old has won several tournaments including, ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Pro League - North America, Oversight - Season 1 Split 2: Week 4, Oversight - Season 1 Split 1: Week 5, ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Playoffs #4, and ALGS: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs #4.

Everything to know about Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings in 2024

Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings suit his style of play when he uses Seer, Valkyrie, and Horizon, his signature Legends.

Here are all the details about Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings in 2024:

Mouse Settings

Sensitivity: 1.68

1.68 Per Optic ADS: Off

Off Mouse Invert: Off

Off Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Lightning Effects: On

Controller Settings

Custom Look Controls: Off

Off Look Sensitivity: 4

4 Look Sensitivity (ADS): 3

3 Response Curve: Linear

Linear Look Deadzone: None

None Movement Deadzone: Small

Small Inverted Look: Off

Off Vibration: Off

Off Button Layout: Customized

Customized Stick Layout: Default

Default Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload

Tap to Use and Reload Crouch Button: Toggle

Toggle Aim Button: Hold

Hold Survival Slot Button: Off

Off Trigger Deadzones: None

None Ultimate Ability: R2+Circle

R2+Circle Map (Toggle): Share Button

Share Button Aim Down Sight (Hold): L1

L1 Attack: R1

R1 Tactical Ability: R2

R2 Sprint/Toggle Zoom: L3

L3 Use Health/Sheild Kit: D-Pad Up

D-Pad Up Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left

D-Pad Left Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right

D-Pad Right Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down

D-Pad Down Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): Circle

Circle Cycle Weapon/Holster (Hold): Triangle

Triangle Couch(Toggle): L2

L2 Jump: X

X Interact/PickUp/Reload: Square

Square Melee: R3

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (Native)

16:9 (Native) Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 FOV: 104

104 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Nvidia Reflex: Enabled+Boost

Enabled+Boost Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)

Very Low (2GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Controller: Battle Beaver DualShock 4 controller

