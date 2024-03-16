Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings are among the most searched topics on the internet. Nicholas “Sikezz” Odom is a professional Apex Legends player for DarkZero Esports. He was formerly a part of XSET and won several A- and B-tier tournaments with them. Since joining DarkZero Esports in 2024, Sikezz has been dominating the ALGS lobbies with his new teammates.
Sikezz’s calm persona and his ability to come up clutch in any situation have earned him immense popularity in the Apex Legends community. The 23-year-old has won several tournaments including, ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Pro League - North America, Oversight - Season 1 Split 2: Week 4, Oversight - Season 1 Split 1: Week 5, ALGS: 2023 Split 2 Playoffs #4, and ALGS: 2023 Split 1 Playoffs #4.
Everything to know about Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings in 2024
Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings suit his style of play when he uses Seer, Valkyrie, and Horizon, his signature Legends.
Here are all the details about Sikezz’s Apex Legends settings in 2024:
Mouse Settings
- Sensitivity: 1.68
- Per Optic ADS: Off
- Mouse Invert: Off
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Lightning Effects: On
Controller Settings
- Custom Look Controls: Off
- Look Sensitivity: 4
- Look Sensitivity (ADS): 3
- Response Curve: Linear
- Look Deadzone: None
- Movement Deadzone: Small
- Inverted Look: Off
- Vibration: Off
- Button Layout: Customized
- Stick Layout: Default
- Interact/Reload Button: Tap to Use and Reload
- Crouch Button: Toggle
- Aim Button: Hold
- Survival Slot Button: Off
- Trigger Deadzones: None
- Ultimate Ability: R2+Circle
- Map (Toggle): Share Button
- Aim Down Sight (Hold): L1
- Attack: R1
- Tactical Ability: R2
- Sprint/Toggle Zoom: L3
- Use Health/Sheild Kit: D-Pad Up
- Toggle Fire Mode: D-Pad Left
- Equip Grenade: D-Pad Right
- Extra Character Action: D-Pad Down
- Ping/Ping Wheel (Hold): Circle
- Cycle Weapon/Holster (Hold): Triangle
- Couch(Toggle): L2
- Jump: X
- Interact/PickUp/Reload: Square
- Melee: R3
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- FOV: 104
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Nvidia Reflex: Enabled+Boost
- Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Very Low (2GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lightning: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Controller: Battle Beaver DualShock 4 controller
