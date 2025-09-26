Silent Hill F walkthrough: How to complete Act 1 Dark Shrine Path

Act 1: Dark Shrine Path in Silent Hill F is quite challenging, as you encounter several monsters and fight with invincible forces. The path is mysterious and full of threats, where you are required to solve two different puzzles (they may vary based on your chosen difficulty level). Ultimately, you must find a way to unlock a Shrine Vault and obtain a key to conclude this chapter.

Ad

This article guides you on how to complete Act 1: Dark Shrine Path in Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill F: Act 1 Dark Shrine Path walkthrough

Find a way out

Solve the Altar puzzle in Act 1: Dark Shrine Path (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Act 1: Dark Shrine Path starts after Hinako awakens in a room (Grand Hall) and now has to solve the Altar puzzle to get a way out. After solving the puzzle, a cutscene appears, where the room lights up, revealing an exit door. At that time, the lights suddenly turn red, causing Hinako's Sanity to decrease, which in turn affects her Focus and reduces her health.

Ad

Trending

The exit door of Grand Hall (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You must reach the exit door quickly to avoid much health loss and keep her from dying. Once you reach the door, another cutscene plays, in which Hinako discovers that the door is locked. While she shouts for help, a man suddenly opens the door, and Hinako falls into his arms.

Ad

Follow Fox Mask

Follow Fox Mask to reach the Shrine Vault location, Act 1 Dark Shrine Path (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The man is named Fox Mask, and after the cutscene, you need to follow him as he guides you along a path, carrying a blue lantern. As you go through the path, you will encounter a small shrine and discover the Kaiken, a ritual dagger.

Ad

Read more: Is Silent Hill f Deluxe Edition worth buying?

At the end, you will arrive at a locked Shrine Vault that you must open to retrieve a crucial key. To unlock the vault, you must find the missing ema, which is a prayer plaque.

Look for any hint (Shrine Vault puzzle)

A picture of the Kaiken from Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

You will get a hint if you return to the path where you saw the small shrine. There, you will notice a doll placed on one of the pillars with a note beside it. Interact with the doll again to get some clues and solve the Shrine Vault puzzle.

Ad

Interact with this doll to get the clue and solve the puzzle (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

At that time, you will also face a monster that starts attacking you. Use the counterattack technique to defeat it. Afterwards, enter the Shrine Vault, and you'll find the Stone Key placed on a throne.

Ad

Head to the door with the Inari statues

After you collect the Stone Key, another cutscene will appear in which Hinako encounters the same red smoke from earlier, causing her Sanity level to gradually decrease. Furthermore, several enemies appear and start attacking her. However, it’s best to avoid fighting them and run toward the door where you need to place the key in the mouth of the Inari statue.

The clues for the Shrine Vault puzzle in Act 1: Dark Shrine Path (Image via KONAMI || Sportskeeda Gaming)

When you reach the location, a cutscene triggers, showing Hinako placing the key. As soon as she does this, the red smoke dissipates, and the environment returns to normal.

Ad

Check out: How to open Sakuko's Mail Box in Silent Hill F

Following this, a conversation will initiate with Fox Mask, where Hinako will ask him to step outside the door. However, when she attempts to close the door, an invisible force knocks her down to the ground, sending her back to Ebisugaoka and concluding Act 1.

Check out the links below for more Silent Hill F guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.