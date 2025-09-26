Silent Hill F walkthrough: How to complete Act 1 Dark Shrine Path

Act 1: Dark Shrine Path in Silent Hill F is quite challenging, as you encounter several monsters and fight with invincible forces. The path is mysterious and full of threats, where you are required to solve two different puzzles (they may vary based on your chosen difficulty level). Ultimately, you must find a way to unlock a Shrine Vault and obtain a key to conclude this chapter.
This article guides you on how to complete Act 1: Dark Shrine Path in Silent Hill F.
Silent Hill F: Act 1 Dark Shrine Path walkthrough
Find a way out
Act 1: Dark Shrine Path starts after Hinako awakens in a room (Grand Hall) and now has to solve the Altar puzzle to get a way out. After solving the puzzle, a cutscene appears, where the room lights up, revealing an exit door. At that time, the lights suddenly turn red, causing Hinako's Sanity to decrease, which in turn affects her Focus and reduces her health.
You must reach the exit door quickly to avoid much health loss and keep her from dying. Once you reach the door, another cutscene plays, in which Hinako discovers that the door is locked. While she shouts for help, a man suddenly opens the door, and Hinako falls into his arms.
Follow Fox Mask
The man is named Fox Mask, and after the cutscene, you need to follow him as he guides you along a path, carrying a blue lantern. As you go through the path, you will encounter a small shrine and discover the Kaiken, a ritual dagger.
At the end, you will arrive at a locked Shrine Vault that you must open to retrieve a crucial key. To unlock the vault, you must find the missing ema, which is a prayer plaque.
Look for any hint (Shrine Vault puzzle)
You will get a hint if you return to the path where you saw the small shrine. There, you will notice a doll placed on one of the pillars with a note beside it. Interact with the doll again to get some clues and solve the Shrine Vault puzzle.
At that time, you will also face a monster that starts attacking you. Use the counterattack technique to defeat it. Afterwards, enter the Shrine Vault, and you'll find the Stone Key placed on a throne.
Head to the door with the Inari statues
After you collect the Stone Key, another cutscene will appear in which Hinako encounters the same red smoke from earlier, causing her Sanity level to gradually decrease. Furthermore, several enemies appear and start attacking her. However, it’s best to avoid fighting them and run toward the door where you need to place the key in the mouth of the Inari statue.
When you reach the location, a cutscene triggers, showing Hinako placing the key. As soon as she does this, the red smoke dissipates, and the environment returns to normal.
Following this, a conversation will initiate with Fox Mask, where Hinako will ask him to step outside the door. However, when she attempts to close the door, an invisible force knocks her down to the ground, sending her back to Ebisugaoka and concluding Act 1.
