Sniper Elite Resistance campaign ending explained

Sniper Elite Resistance is a third-person shooter that offers an immersive campaign involving the Resistance's struggle against the Nazis in the heart of occupied France. Players take on the role of Special Operations Executive, Harry Hawker, who indulges in the hidden war and bring down the Nazis.

The game has an exhilarating ending where the protagonist must make the ultimate sacrifice to end the Hidden war. This article will explain the Sniper Elite Resistance campaign ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers regarding the ending of the Sniper Elite Resistance campaign.

Sniper Elite Resistance story ending explained

The end of Sniper Elite Resistance takes place in the final two missions, the first one being the End of the Line. Harry Hawker is tasked by the Special Operations Executive Headquarters to destroy the Zugwerfers. Zugwerfers were armored trains that were equipped with artillery systems to counter the Allied landing forces.

Trending

End of the Line

Zugwerfer in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

The armored trains were stationed in the heavily guarded Gare du Nord POI. Harry is directed to destroy these armored transports as they could hinder Operation Overlord. The protagonist reaches the mission area and places transmitters on the Zugwerfers so that they can be targeted by the Allied planes.

Harry is successful in doing that as he disables the first Zugwerfer by overloading the fuel tank and destroying it. Successively, the second Zugwerfer is trapped by Sabotaging doors. The third train is trapped by using a roundhouse wheel. Harry then goes to eliminate Hermann Gottschalk who was a supply and machinery inspector and was maintaining the Nazi arsenal.

Eliminating Hermann Gottschalk in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Harry is informed during the briefing that he might not make it during the events of the final mission, as there was no time to escape after disabling the Zugwerfers and planning transmitters. However, he survives as the allied planes bomb the marked objectives in the events of the All or Nothing mission.

Also read: All Sniper Elite games in chronological order

All or Nothing

Otto Kruger in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

The finale starts in All or Nothing in Sniper Elite Resistance. Harry has to take down Generalmajor Otto Kruger who is the head of Special Committee C and was the mastermind of the Kleine Blume program.

After the conclusion of the End of the Line mission, Harry was watching as Gare du Nord was being obliterated by the Allied forces. However, things take a turn when Otto Kruger takes control of a train in an attempt to flee the attack with the Wunderwaffe nerve agent formula.

Harry leaped from the bridge, managing to grab hold of the moving train just as an air bomb exploded above him. The train is blown off the track injuring the two travellers. Hearing the explosion, two German soldiers approach the crash site only to be killed by Kruger.

Hawker and Resistance fighters (Image via Rebellion)

Kruger takes their bike and tries to leave the area but is killed in a failed escape by the actions of Harry Hawker. Harry is reunited with fellow Resistance comrades, Morris and Carillon. The two congratulate him for coming back alive from a suicide mission.

Operation Overlord is deemed successful due to the combined efforts of Hawker and Resistance Fighters. However, we are informed that the end of the war might be near but the battle is far from over.

Also read: How to play Sniper Elite Resistance multiplayer

Check out more Sniper Elite Resistance article from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.