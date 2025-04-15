South of Midnight chapter 8: Their Eyes Were Watching walkthrough

Their Eyes Were Watching is the eighth chapter of South of Midnight. Hazel is still determined to rescue her mother, but this chapter won't be as challenging as previous ones, with a handful of combat encounters. You will do plenty of platforming in this chapter, a testament to Compulsion Games' skill in level design blended into the narrative.

This article will cover everything you must know about Chapter 8: Their Eyes Were Watching.

Disclaimer: Major story spoilers will be discussed beyond this point.

Starting Their Eyes Were Watching in South of Midnight

Hazel will not rest until she saves her mother (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

The chapter starts with you looking at the path to the Witch's Nose and spotting a wind tunnel that can carry you to the next area. This will be a new mechanic and a much more efficient version of the glider mechanic you will get early in the story.

Hop into the wind tunnel and use the strong gust to get through (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

Once you land, take a right, and you can spot a readable item on a tree stump. After you read the contents, look back and head to the upper platform where you can spot another deposit of floofs.

Continue following the path, and you will see a massive mudslide with environmental hazards like thorns that must be avoided and jump into the wind tunnel to enter another gliding section.

There is no shortage of wind tunnels in this chapter (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

Their Eyes Were Watching is calmer and more uneventful than previous chapters. Once you land on the next area, take a left, and you will find another readable item next to a floof deposit. You must wall run to the next area; however, it is blocked by some tree branches that can be destroyed with a rock conveniently lying around.

You can't wall run if the wall isn't flat or clear of debris (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91 Productions)

Follow the path forward and take the elevated path to the right to collect another readable item on a tree stump. Head back down and you can spot a metal sheet that can be flipped for additional floofs. Slide down while avoiding thorns and jump into another wind tunnel that will carry you to the next area.

Be careful not to smack Hazel's face when you get close (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

Climb up using the ledges and keep pressing forward. While it is tempting to hop into the next wind tunnel, we recommend following the path, dropping down the ledge and using more ledges to reach the top to find another floof deposit. You will drop down in front of the next wind tunnel anyway and it would be a shame to miss more floofs.

You can spot another metal sheet to flip over and acquire more floofs, then hop across a few rocks to prevent being carried away by the strong current.

You can double jump your way out of this spot (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

If you are unsure of the right path forward, you can always use the guiding strand feature to point you in the right direction. Hazel will stop and look at the hill and you can jump and glide to the next area, where you can spot a book that will trigger a cutscene. Once the cutscene ends, take a right, and you will see another metal sheet to flip.

Keep following the path forward and you will find more grapple points to use and reach the next area.

Multiple paths often lead to great rewards (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

Instead of following the guiding strand, use the broken tree as a bridge and drop down a ledge to see more floofs. You can backtrack by climbing your way out with a few ledges. Climb up to the main path and you will enter the only combat encounter in this chapter.

This is the first time you will encounter an Overseer Haint (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

This combat encounter is quite long and you must not take any chances during the fight. Once the enemies are defeated, clear the stigma to open the path forward. Before continuing the main quest, look back, and you can use another grapple point to reach a higher area with more floofs.

Follow the path and it will lead you straight to the mountain's entrance and you can find another readable item right outside.

The mountain's entrance is a glorified parkour area (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube @Maka91Productions)

Use the guiding strand to point you to where to go next and you will end the chapter by squeezing into a small crevice.

South of Midnight is available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and GeForce Now. For more related articles, check these out:

