South of Midnight chapter 6: Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie walkthrough

Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie is the sixth chapter of South of Midnight's campaign. This action-adventure title follows Hazel, who becomes a Weaver, as she has to use her newfound abilities to confront and subdue different creatures. This chapter will bring the protagonist to Bunny's cottage to find clues about Huggin' Molly.

This article guides you through the Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie chapter of South of Midnight.

Note: This article goes in-depth about the contents of the sixth chapter of South of Midnight, so watch out for spoilers.

A walkthrough of Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie in South of Midnight

Starting the chapter (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

There are 10 readable collectibles, one Health Filament, and 215 Floofs in this South of Midnight chapter.

You'll automatically receive the Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie Chapter storybook when the catfish drops Hazel off near Bunny's cottage. Once you gain control of her, open the upgrades menu to see your expanded arsenal. All of your abilities will have a second unlock, along with four additional upgrades in the "General" skill tree in South of Midnight.

The best upgrades to buy right now can be Cleansing Rend for an AoE attack, Bob and Weave for an additional dash charge, or Immobilizing Push and Fettered Hand for weaving enemies without putting the power on cooldown in South of Midnight.

The three road splits (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Once you're done with the upgrades, follow the guiding strand until you reach three forks on the road (one on the left, two on the right). On the right side, there will be two branching paths, one of which will contain a burrow just small enough for Crouton to explore. Cast him in and locate the pile of rocks to gain five Floofs. On the other branching path, destroy the branches to find a Floof knot in the Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie in South of Midnight.

Fighting the enemies in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Head back to the center, and this time, take the path on the left to enter a combat encounter. If you feel surrounded, use your Cleansing Rend to deal damage to enemies in your immediate area. Once the fight is over, before following the guiding strand, head over to the pier on the left to find a metal sheet you can flip to get five Floofs in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie.

Now, follow the strand's path until you see a memory object. Before reaching it, head over to the path on the right to find a fox that will lead you to an area full of pointy brambles that will hold two Floof knots in South of Midnight. One will be on the ground next to some expanding spike balls, while the other will be high up.

You will likely have enough Floofs to get another upgrade now. The Closing the Loop (General skill tree) is a good choice, as it can cause all your Strand Blasts (explosions when you dodge and unravel) to automatically weave enemies in South of Midnight.

Triggering the memory object (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Head back to the road and trigger the memory object. From here, navigate through a bramble-filled road. Freeze and jump across the boat to find the Keep Out Sign Materials collectible on a wooden box in the Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie chapter. Turn left to see an echo wall in South of Midnight. You must jump to a lower platform to reach it. However, before running across it, head to the opening on the right to find another Floof knot.

Move ahead until you see another fork in the road. There will be crows on the left side. Destroy the branches blocking the entrance and head inside to find some Floofs. Go back and take the right path this time.

Unlocking the door (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Follow the main path until you reach another split in the road. Here, push open the wooden door with "Old Smokey" written above it. Inside, there will be a flippable metal sheet on the right and a burrow for Crouton to use on the left. Lead him to the Stigma Knot while avoiding the red ants and expanding brambles to unravel it. Now head outside the gate and move through the path until you see an Echo cart in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie.

Pushing the echo cart (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Move it ahead and then climb it to reach a house's roof. Destroy the wooden planks there and head inside to find a Health Filament. Beside it on a wooden box, there will be another collectible named Abernathy's Lament. Head outside the house and follow the guiding strand to move ahead in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie.

Navigating through the brambles (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

The path will have a few obstacles, like bramble and exploding mushrooms. Use your movement abilities to navigate through the former and utilize the nearby rocks or Crouton to take care of the latter. Destroy the branches to reveal Bunny's cottage. However, instead of following that direction, take a right. There, you'll find a burrow for Crouton to explore and a Floof Knot to unravel on the two edges of the path. Head back and follow the guiding strand.

Bunny's Cottage

You'll reach the cottage's gates; however, before you enter it, take a left to find an optional combat arena in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie. This one will have three Ravagers, two Hurlers, and a nest. Another collectible, "Burn after Reading," will be placed just above a wooden box beside two rocks near the arena's entrance.

Backtrack and head through the gates. Before you move any further from it, immediately head left to find a Floof knot on the extreme corner of the cottage.

The first combat arena (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Next, head left, sticking to the perimeter until you encounter a few sets of wooden stairs. Use them to enter another combat encounter in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie. Completing this will trigger a cutscene related to Bunny. You can look at the toy near the pier. Look beside the stack of wooden boats to find a metal sheet. Climb back up the wooden stairs and head left to find a Floof knot. Follow the Guiding Strand until you reach a garden centerpiece.

Ad

The second combat arena (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

This will start another combat encounter. Exit through the gate beside a white house and look behind the wooden house on the left to find a burrow.

The Correction Requested Collectible (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Just beside it, you'll come across a stack of yellow and blue boxes beside some sunflowers. You'll find a collectible titled Correction Requested in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie.

The third combat arena (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Follow the Guiding Strand to enter another combat arena. Unravel the last echo knot to trigger the third Bunny scene. This will trigger a chase sequence in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie. Use your jumps, glides, and dashes to avoid the various obstacles. Completing it will open up the cottage for you. Head inside it through the first gate.

Entering the Cottage

The burrow in the house (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Visit the first room on the right to acquire another collectible titled Notes on the Rogarou. Head to the end of the hall, and you'll notice a small opening on the broken door on the right. Use Crouton to enter it and find a pile of rocks. Next, head upstairs and turn right to continue the quest. The left path contains some window dressing but nothing necessary.

The golden rabbit statue (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

You'll find the sixth and seventh collectibles on the two side shelves on either side of the bed. Interact with the golden rabbit statue below the painting of a mother and child on the right side of the room to unlock a secret area. The next collectible, titled "Missing Children List," will be on the sewing machine setup. From here, interact with the different clues like the red yarn, the three photographs, the missing children posters, the five distaff patterns, and a Benjy chunk on the corner. This will trigger a cutscene.

The birdhole and the grapple point (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Follow the Guiding Strand to exit out of the cottage. Once you get past all the exploding mushrooms, look for a tree with a birdhole on the right side of the road. It will host the next readable, titled Burrowers Hate a Liar. Look to the left of the same tree to find a grapple point. This will take you to a big Floof knot. You now might have enough points for another upgrade, Stigma Conversion can be a good choice. Head back to the main road.

Take a left here to enter a South of Midnight hidden combat arena (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Follow the Guiding Strand in South of Midnight and squeeze through the opening to trigger a cutscene. When you get control of Hazel, move forward in the Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie chapter. You'll reach a grapple point, but take a left there instead of using it. Freeze the echo bridge and jump over it to enter a hidden combat arena. Defeat them all, and you'll find the next reading collectible on the box near the exit of the arena just before all the elevated platforms. Use the elevated echo platform and then wall-run to reach a Floof knot. Jump back down to rendezvous back to the grapple point in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie.

Wall-run to reach the next platform in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Use it, and then wall-run across to reach the next platform. Before moving up, head right to find a flippable metal sheet. Wall climb up the mountain and head over to the right side when at the final edge to drop down to a platform. Jump across and start another climbing sequence in Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie. This one will prompt you to head over to the left side during the middle section to continue.

Uncover the tangle (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Reach the top, and you'll discover the Cherie Tree. Uncover the tangle on the right side to obtain the Bunny Pattern. This will mark the end of the Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie chapter.

