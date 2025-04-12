South of Midnight chapter 7: A Barman is Hard to Find walkthrough

"A Barman is Hard to Find" is the seventh chapter of South of Midnight's campaign. The action-adventure title follows Hazel as she tries to locate and subdue mystical creatures with her newfound powers. This time around, Hazel is searching for a Juke Joint to find a man named Laurent in her search for Huggin' Molly.

This article explains how to complete the seventh chapter of South of Midnight (except for the boss fight at the end).

Note: This article dives deep into the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter, thereby spoiling it in the process.

A Barman is Hard to Find chapter walkthrough in South of Midnight

There are 15 readables, 1 Health Filament, 1 Pattern, and 225 Floofs in this South of Midnight chapter.

Thw two sides hold two collectibles (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

The "A Barman is Hard to Find" storybook is added to your arsenal after this chapter immediately picks up from the last one. Follow the guiding strand until you hear Hazel mention the old Sawmill. When that happens, jump to the next platform, and instead of going straight, look behind the first rock on the right to find a flippable metal sheet. Opposite that sheet on the left side of the main road will be a climbable wall. Navigate through it while avoiding the spikes to reach a Floof knot. On the platform above it will be a readable, titled "The Lost Boy."

Fighting a new enemy type in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Wall-run through the wall beside the platform and freeze the echo platform in the water to move ahead. Collect the Floof knot along the way. Next up, grapple over through the bramble. This will trigger a combat encounter. It will introduce you to a new enemy type, the Brute Haint, who will be accompanied by a Hurler.

The new nemesis type is a stronger close-ranged fighter whom you'll need to keep a safe distance from. They can lunge toward you and won't be affected by weave for long. Thus, the best way to attack them is by using a Strand Pull to quickly close the distance and then move away after a few hits. After the first Hurler dies, another one will join you, along with a nest.

Here, you can throw the Larva Haints toward the Brute to damage him from afar in South of Midnight. After the combat encounter ends, look for a cave in the same arena. It will hold two collectibles, a Health Filament (behind a breakable branch) and a readable item, titled "Lost Liquor" (on top of a box).

Look backward after dropping from here (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Follow the guiding strand to climb up to elevated ground through the ledges. However, as you reach there, turn backward to find a breakable branch that hides a Floof knot. Follow the main road and drop down to progress. However, stop when you see a Memory Object in A Barman is Hard to Find quest in South of Midnight.

Turn right here (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Instead of interacting with it, head on the right path to find a readable titled "Lieutenant Laurent" on top of the blue and yellow boxes. Move further ahead of those boxes and pull the large box to reach the Floof knot on the elevated platform. Go back to the main road and trigger the Memory Object in A Barman is Hard to Find.

Take the left and right paths here to get three collectibles in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

After you gain control of Hazel, cross the river using her jumps, dashes, and the moving wood planks. Before moving any further, take the left branching path to find a metal sheet and the right one to find another one alongside a readable titled "The Babblin' Boy" in A Barman is Hard to Find.

This might be a good time to use your acquired Floofs. You can unlock Immortalizing Push for an additional automatic weave and or Crouton Surge for a damage boost in South of Midnight.

Start following the main track again. You must walk through a hollowed-out tree trunk to progress; as soon as you leave it, take the left path instead. Jump across and avoid the brambles to find another Floof knot before returning to the main road.

Using the echo platforms in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

During the path ahead, you must use three straight echo platforms to cross the river in the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter. When you reach the third one, there will be another platform you can use on the left side to reach a Floof knot. Once you've backtracked and crossed the river, instead of taking the right path, go left to find a metal sheet and a readable item titled "Baby Faced Laurent".

Follow the guiding strand until you come across a fork in the path with a dead tree in the middle. You'll find the next readable inside its birdhole, titled "Burrower's — Lil Drunkards". Turn right from the tree to acquire a few Floofs before taking the left path in the fork to progress forward in A Barman is Hard to Find.

Fight enemies with our unique powers in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

You'll encounter a combat arena. This will contain two Hurlers, three Ravagers, and a nest. The stigma won't be present on the ground, but instead, inside a burrow on the corner that will require Crouton to access. The next readable item, "End of Prohibition," will be at the exit of this arena, in the opening below the enormous tree in A Barman is Hard to Find.

When Hazel talks about finding a way up the elevated platform, take a right to enter the destroyed barn and locate the next readable, "Boy out of Time". A metal sheet is also there to the left of the house. Using the guiding strand will tell you to climb a house, but before doing so, look behind it to find another metal sheet.

The three locations for collectibles (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Clamber atop the hut and use the grappling point to get to the other side of the stone wall. Collect the Floofs on top of the house closest to the said point. When you drop down from the roof, move forward to destroy the branches and collect some Floofs. From here, head to the backside of the house (with "Pool Repair Used Parts" on the front) nearby to find a metal sheet in A Barman is Hard to Find.

Finally, look for some breakable wood on the house to the left of the train car (the one you landed on from the grappling point). This will create an opening for Crouton to go through and turn on the generator.

Now turn on the gate switch just ahead of the train bogey to open the doors and use your powers to push it through the gates. Once it's near the barn, jump on top of it and then onto the echo platform.

The Juke Joint

Cross the upcoming river using the floating wood platforms just like you did before. Climb upwards to reach Laurent's Juke Joint in A Barman is Hard to Find. Before entering it, however, head behind it to find a few Floofs lying around. Climb upstairs and enter the Join to trigger a cutscene.

After it is over, head back to the building's first floor to get the "Heart of Lace" readable.

Milltown

Milltown (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Follow the guiding strand until you reach the next location, Milltown. This region is filled with items, including Floofs in almost all the open buildings. For a flippable metal sheet, head to the backside of the "L. O. GARO" grocery store and use the echo box to reach its roof in the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter. The next two readables will be located at the house to the left of the grocery store (when looking from the front). Their titles will be "Treatment" and "A Mother's Last Words".

Head back to the entrance of Milltown (the two grapple points you used to reach) and take the left path to find another metal sheet at the corner. Follow the guiding strand here to pick up the twelfth readable titled "Everything Helps" just before a combat encounter in A Barman is Hard to Find. This will host six Ravagers and a Hurler.

After defeating them all and clearing the Stigma, look for a shed with a tree branch coming out of its roof (or a crane attached to it) for the last Milltown readable on the table — A Father's Job. Double-check any other building in the region for more Floofs before leaving the area by following the guiding strand.

The three big trees and a burrow (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Once you go downhill and reach a region with three trees forming a squarish formation in the center, look to your right to find a burrow for Crouton to explore. It will hold some pile of rocks. Use the box found in the center of the formation to climb up the wall to the right of the burrow. At the top, use the wide tree branches to cross the stigma and drop down to unravel it in the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter in South of Midnight.

Now, all that remains is two more combat encounters. The second last combat encounter (the grappling point just before the burrow to the left) will pit you against three Ravagers, two Hurlers, a nest, and a Brute. Don't forget to take the Floofs after clearing the stigma. Meanwhile, the final A Barman is Hard to Find combat encounter will be in an arena with a wooden cross. It will contain seven Hurlers, a nest, and a Slug. Note that this encounter might be tougher, so use a health coil if you have to.

One of the many chase sequences in South of Midnight (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Defeating both and unraveling their respective echo scenes will trigger a chase sequence. This one will also see you crossing multiple rivers using floating wooden pallets, so hone your timing.

The Sawmill

Completing the A Barman is Hard to Find chase scene will drop you at a different location after a cutscene. Before moving further, go to the path on the right for some Floofs. Next up, climb the sawmill. You'll need to use the circular saw to cut the rubble, but not before powering it up. Look for the water wheel to the cutter's left (outside the pillar with a yellow union poster). Turn it on and then push the cutter.

Enter the newly opened room and destroy the wooden planks on the right for some Floofs. Next up, freeze the echo structure to the right of the saw to climb up. Head outside and use the grappling hooks to go across the other side of the mill.

Take this path for the last two readables (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

When you enter the inside, don't move straight ahead. Instead, look for the breakable wood on the left, followed by another one further on; destroy both to enter a room with "A Penny Saved" readable.

Head to the room next to it for some Floofs and the final readable titled "Maintaining Productivity" sitting on the table in the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter. Go back to where you started this detour (after the two grappling points) and move straight ahead. Follow the guiding strand and keep ascending to reach and unravel the tangle in the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter in South of Midnight.

Unraveling the tangle (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ConiferousRobot)

Next, use the guiding strand to progress forward and climb up the stairs (there will be a Floof unit behind one of them). Move outside and start climbing the mill's outside through the white-painted ledges. This platforming sequence will conclude when you reach the red door. Open it to start the boss fight with Rougarou and also gain his pattern. Defeat the bird to mark the end of the A Barman is Hard to Find chapter of South of Midnight.

