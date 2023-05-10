Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Abyss Compass (Chapter 4 Mission 12)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a story-focused title with robust lightsaber combat elements. You get to experience the story of Cal Kestis, which occurs in various scenic locations on a handful of planets. The Abyss Compass mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor unravels in the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. Cal arrives at this location after several traversal sections and combat encounters on Jedha.

The story continues Cal’s quest to track down a character named Brother Armias, who is supposed to be near Pilgrim’s Sanctuary. Merrin will accompany you throughout this quest which can ease the challenge in combat encounters.

Finding Brother Armias in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The following are the main objectives of this mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Locating Brother Armias

Delivering contact codes to Cere

Locating Brother Armias

Upon arriving in the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, head towards the meditation point named Sanctuary Temple. Proceed past this meditation point to reach a gap that can be covered using Cal’s Dash ability. You can then resort to his lightsaber to descend. You will face many enemies in the new area. Defeat them all and head towards a pathway beside the green laser door.

Look upwards in the area and use the grapple point to scale the railing. Wall run to the right and then use Dash to reach the railing on the other side. Here you will witness a gigantic machine destroying the walls. Watch out for its arms and cautiously traverse forward to reach a spot with some enemies around a huge broken pillar.

Dive into this water body to progress (Image via Electronic Arts)

Feel free to unlock a zipline shortcut here. Proceed to dive into the water body in this area and emerge in a spot with a grapple point on the wall. Scale the wall to spot a locked door. To unlock it, you must unite two significant parts of the door on either side of this location. However, they are obstructed by a stopper. When you look up, you will find two levers, one on the left and one on the right.

Pull the left lever and attach it to the pulley mechanism to pull the stopper. Then use the protagonist Cal Kestis’ Push ability on the left part of the door to bring it to the center. Now unhook the lever from the pulley and repeat the process for the door on the right.

Pull the lever to disable the stopper from hindering the door parts (Image via Electronic Arts)

Uniting the two parts will unlock the door. Heading through it will lead you to the Buried Refuge area, and progressing forward results in a cutscene with Brother Armias in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You will reunite with Merrin, which unlocks Merrin’s Charm ability that enables Cal to navigate through green laser obstacles. Continue past the Buried Refuge meditation point to exit the area.

Delivering contact codes to Cere

Use Merrin’s Charm ability to traverse these obstacles (Image via Electronic Arts)

As soon as you exit the previous location, you are greeted by a gigantic machine that hurls laser shots. Proceed to wall-run across the left side and use the newly acquired Merrin’s Charm to pass through the green laser obstacles easily. Cal’s double jump and Dash replenish when you head through these obstacles.

You will soon arrive at another platforming section involving many poles and passing through green laser obstacles to reach the opposite end. Following the main objective will lead you to the Sanctuary Temple area (the same spot from where you plunged into a water body).

You will encounter several enemies throughout this Star Wars Jedi Survivor sequence, so it is ideal for defeating them all first. Resume your journey by passing through the green laser door and interacting with the Sepulcher Pass meditation point.

You will face multiple enemy waves after exiting the crevice (Image via Electronic Arts)

After exiting the narrow crevice, you will face multiple enemy waves in the tunnel. Feel free to use Cal’s Force abilities and let Merrin do some damage when you get overwhelmed in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Exiting the tunnel will trigger a fantastic cutscene involving nerve-racking platforming sections. You must traverse through the green voids that Merrin creates. It would help if you quickly resorted to wall-running, grappling, and other jumping maneuvers to avoid harm’s way.

After passing through the last green void, Cal and Merrin land on a cliff in front of the gigantic machine. Merrin destroys one of its claws which results in a debris field. You must end this battle with Cal’s Push ability that propels the debris at the machine leading to its destruction.

Use Cal’s Push ability to deliver a final blow to the machine (Image via Electronic Arts)

Feel free to use the fast-travel mechanism to teleport to The Archive from the Trailhead Pantheon meditation point. Interact with Cere to conclude this Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission and trigger a cutscene that reveals information regarding a compass on planet Koboh.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



#StarWarsJediSurvivor

Review: Cal Kestis' journey isn't over yet. @EAStarWars offers Star Wars fans challenging gameplay and an incredible story. Though PC fans have had to deal with performance issues, those are lessened on the PlayStation 5.Review: bit.ly/3M1SUcr Cal Kestis' journey isn't over yet. @EAStarWars offers Star Wars fans challenging gameplay and an incredible story. Though PC fans have had to deal with performance issues, those are lessened on the PlayStation 5. #StarWarsJediSurvivor Review: bit.ly/3M1SUcr https://t.co/USVcf6YbIn

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises a myriad of collectibles across varied locations. You can take a break from story missions and partake in some exploration. Feel free to peruse this guide on all collectibles in the Ancient Ruins region in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes