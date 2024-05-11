Stardew Valley Expanded mod: Changes, how to download and more

Stardew Valley Expanded is an incredible mod, originally uploaded back in April 2019, by modder FlashShifter. It’s been updated over the years, with the most recent update on May 6, 2024. With a whopping 117K Endorsements and 2.2M unique downloads, it may be the most popular mod of the game, if not one of the greatest. It adds so much to the game, functioning as an expansion to ConcernedApe’s hit indie game.

If you’re wondering exactly what it does, and how you can get it, here’s more information on the popular mod Stardew Valley Expanded. It brings so much new content to the game, it’s definitely one you won’t want to miss.

What is Stardew Valley Expanded?

This is the ultimate mod for fans of ConcernedApe's game (Image via FlashShifter/NexusMods)

Stardew Valley Expanded (sometimes abbreviated as SVE) is a fan-made mod by FlashShifter, and it is essentially the expansion to the original game. According to the Nexus Mods page, it adds 27 new NPCs, 50 new locations, 260 character events, 27 fish, as well as reimagined vanilla areas, two farm maps, and a reimagined world map.

This map reflects all the changes the mod brought to the vanilla game. There’s also new music, questlines, objects, crops, festivals, and so much more. It’s a massive update to the game, giving long-time fans something new and exciting to take part in. It’s a vast series of changes, and even if you’ve been playing for years, you’ll have a great deal of new content to enjoy.

How to download Stardew Valley Expanded

Below are the steps to get this mod going (Image via FlashShifter/Nexus Mods)

Before you head to Nexus Mods and download Stardew Valley Expanded, there are a few things you need to have first. Make sure you head to the website and have these installed first. In addition, there are a few mods that aren't compatible with this one. We’ll list those below as well.

Required content from Nexus mods

Content Patcher (Framework Mod)

Farm Type Manager (FTM) (Framework Mod)

SMAPI (Stardew Valley Modding API)

Incompatible Mods

Looking For Love: The mod patches certain interiors, and the incompatibility will make players warp to the wrong coordinates.

The mod patches certain interiors, and the incompatibility will make players warp to the wrong coordinates. Extended Mine Carts: This can warp players into buildings, or objects, which will prevent further movement.

This can warp players into buildings, or objects, which will prevent further movement. Nexus Mods Page for SVE

If you head to the above link, you’ll find the “Files” tab, which has all the required mods you need to make this work. Players will need to download the Stardew Valley Expanded file. Then, if you want to change your farm layout, download Grandpa’s Farm mod, or Immersive Farm 2 Remastered. Immersive Farm can’t be used if you run Grandpa’s Farm mod, so you have to pick one.

There are also a few optional files if you want to download those. To install the mod, follow the instructions below:

Find your game folder, and open the “Mods” folder.

Download the mod from Nexus Mods.

Unzip the downloaded folder, and then move the unzipped folder to your “Mods” folder.

If you downloaded Grandpa’s Farm or IF2R, download them, unzip, and put in the mods folder as well.

STANDARD FARM must be selected when you start a new save file to make it load.

The developer of this mod did give instructions for adding the mod to an existing save file, but players do that at their own risk. It requires installing the Reset Terrain Features mod, and then resetting all trees and bushes using it. It also recommends using the No Clip mod to reach inaccessible stuff.

The modder also pointed out that doing this with a current save file will make grass never spawn outside of a farm. There’s no fix, but the Time Freeze and CJB Item Spawner can let you manually place grass - which is used to create Hay.

