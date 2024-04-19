Stardew Valley Fruit Trees Guide: How to grow, Artisan Products, and more

Fruit Trees might seem useless in Stardew Valley, but nothing could be further from the truth. They do require time and money to invest in, but it’s worth it in the end, if you want to make money or useful healing items. The longer you have a tree, the better quality ingredients it spawns, and that only makes your investment worth even more money.

They cost thousands of gold to initially purchase the sapling, and also take quite a long time to grow into an actual fruit tree in Stardew Valley. The latest update also made some changes to fruit trees, so they’re easier to move - sort of. Let’s dive into the world of fruits.

How and where to grow Fruit Trees in Stardew Valley

Trees can be expensive, but it's worth it (Image via Chucklefish)

You need saplings, if you want to grow Fruit Trees in Stardew Valley. These are incredibly expensive, and can often be purchased from either Pierre or from the Traveling Cart - except for the Mango and Banana saplings. Below is the cost, along with the seasons they grow in:

Fruit Tree Pierre Prices Traveling Cart Prices Apricot (Spring) 2,000g 1,500-2,500g Cherry (Spring) 3,400g 2,500-4,250g Orange (Summer) 4,000g 3,000-5,000g Peach (Summer) 6,000g 4,500-7,500g Apple (Fall) 4,000g 3,000-5,000g Pomegranate (Fall) 6,000g 4,500-7,500g

Mango and Banana saplings are picked up from Ginger Island and are both Summertime fruits. Mango Saplings require 75 Mussels, and Banana Saplings are traded for five Dragon Teeth - which are also a favorite item of Leo. When it comes to planting saplings, it can be done in a wide assortment of places. It can be anywhere on your farm, in a Greenhouse, or the best place to grow them - Ginger Island farm.

Either the Greenhouse or Ginger Island farm are the best. This is because of the warmth provided. In these places, Fruit Trees in Stardew Valley will bear fruit every day, regardless of what season it is. Ginger Island is a new place that unlocked in Stardew Valley 1.6 update, so it’s worth exploring if you want great trees.

Of course, this only begins once you have a fully-formed tree, but it will start to see results quickly. You should pick the fruit from these trees every three days, because that’s the maximum amount of fruit they can hold.

Cherry trees are honestly just very pretty (Image via Chucklefish)

You want to plant them on the first day of a season, to make sure you’ll get fruit from them during that season, since it takes 28 days for a Fruit Tree to grow from a sapling into a tree in Stardew Valley. All you need to do is select the sapling and where you want it to grow to see the 3x3 space appear on the map. This is done on untilled ground as well. They do not need to be watered, but you do need to clear their space on a daily basis.

That means you need to ensure there are no rocks, twigs, or farmable items anywhere within the 3x3 space of that growing tree. If you left something behind, don’t worry: the game will notify you that the tree didn’t grow. You cannot speed up the growth process, sadly. 28 days is required.

All fruit trees have their uses - the older they are, the better (Image via Chucklefish)

Each year a tree continues to grow, you’ll see an increase in the quality of the fruit. It goes from Normal (1st year), Silver (2nd year), Gold (3rd year), Iridium (4+). You may also get coal from trees occasionally, if it gets struck by thunder. It will go back to normal after four days, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

A new feature for Fruit Trees was added in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update as well. If you chop down a tree, it will leave behind a sapling you can plant somewhere else. This makes it easier to move your orchard around. Depending on how old the tree was, it will grow faster, but it’s cheaper than buying new saplings.

Fruits can be used in a variety of ways, from creating bundles, to utilizing them in Artisan Products. They are also on the list of Universally Liked gifts, provided they were grown on a tree.

Useful Artisan Products that come from Fruit Trees in Stardew Valley

Having dehydrators, casks, and preserve jars are a great way to turn fruit into more money (Image via Chucklefish)

Fruit Trees can make some of the best Artisan Products in Stardew Valley. While you can sell fruits on their own, it’s better if you turn them into Wine, Jelly, or Dried Fruit. These do require other products on your farm. You need a Dehydrator for Dried Fruit, the Cask for Wine, and the Preserves Jar for Jellies.

You only need one of each type of fruit to make a Wine or Jelly, but you need five of the same type for Dried Fruit. While that is unfortunately much more tedious, Dried Fruit is a great item for recovery purposes. If I’m going to make Artisan Products though, I prefer Wines, once a tree has hit 4+ years old.

That way, I get the most out of its fruit. Fruit and Wine grow in value with age, whereas Jellies and Dried Fruit do not. Dried Fruit of certain types (Orange, Cherry, Peach, and Apple) can sell for some fantastic prices.

