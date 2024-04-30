Stellar Blade combat guide: How to unlock double jump

Double jump is a staple move for any character action game, and Stellar Blade is no exception. However, unlike other prominent action titles like Sekiro, Devil May Cry, and Bayonetta, Shift Up's game doesn't give you access to double jump from the get-go, instead, you must progress quite far into the game to start bunny hopping across the map.

The ability to double jump comes in handy not only during combat but in exploration. This is especially true if you aim to get 100% completion and all the trophies in the game. Like any good collect-a-thon, Stellar Blade hides some of its collectibles in places where only a double jump will allow you access.

Here's how you can unlock double jump for EVE in Stellar Blade.

Note: This article contains minor story spoilers for Stellar Blade.

How to unlock double jump for EVE in Stellar Blade?

You get access to the Double Jump skill after completing the Light of Hope main story mission. However, there's a caveat to unlocking this skill. The best part is it's an automatic unlock, one you won't have to waste any skill points on. On the other hand, the Light of Hope mission is only available after arriving at Xion, which can take five to six hours.

Given it's tied to a main story quest, the more time you take to complete side-quests or hunting collectibles, the longer it'll take for you to get access to double jump in Stellar Blade. Stick to the main story path, with only mild exploration, until you reach Xion and complete the Light of Hope quest.

This skill has no narrative significance, unlike EVE's Tachy mode, or her precision dodge ability. Double jump is essentially an exoskeleton upgrade that EVE gets after rescuing Lily, who also doubles as your support engineer, helping you with new weapon upgrades, skills, and more.

Using double jump is quite easy, simply press X right after EVE reaches mid-air. The double jump skill in Stellar Blade is more akin to the same in Sekiro instead of let's say Devil May Cry 5 or Bayonetta 3. There's no jump canceling; so if you use double jump, you must commit to that animation before initiating another skill.

Thankfully, the game allows queuing certain skill animations, allowing you to chain multiple Beta skills right after executing a double jump. During combat, the double jump is quite effective in avoiding slash attacks and can be paired with a precision dodge letting you not only avoid attacks but also immediately retaliate with a counterattack of your own.