Stellar Blade seems to have an Uncharted 2 homage

Stellar Blade has plenty of moments where it pays homage to other popular video games, and Uncharted 2: Among Thieves happens to be one of them. While not many players have actually realized it yet, there's seemingly an unconfirmed reference in Shift Up's console exclusive that directly pays tribute to an iconic moment from PlayStation's 2009 title featuring protagonist Nathan Drake.

This article will mention all the details about the surprising Uncharted 2 reference inside Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade references the iconic train sequence from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

There's a sequence in Stellar Blade with the female protagonist, Eve, heading to Matrix 11. Now what's interesting to note is that she ends up climbing a train that's hanging off a destroyed bridge. When the character climbs through a carriage, the train starts falling. As a result, Eve has to prevent that.

The sequence of Eve falling from the train in Stellar Blade is similar to Nathan's iconic moment from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This entire sequence is basically an unconfirmed recreation of Nathan Drake's unforgettable opening scene from Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. In PlayStation's 15-year-old game, the story opens by showing protagonist Nathan waking up inside a hanging train. The quest then sees him trying to escape the situation before falling into the valley below.

Eve's character hanging from the train in the PS5 exclusive (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Among Thieves scene has become iconic in the Uncharted series. In Shift Up's smash hit PS5 exclusive in 2024, it seems that the South Korean studio wanted to pay tribute to Naughty Dog's popular title in its own way.

