Street Fighter 6 Luke complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Luke returns from SF5 as one of the main cast of Street Fighter 6. A mixed-martial artist, he's easy to pick up but, like everyone else, is hard to master. With excellent range and solid specials, he's a dependable character for beginners to pick up. However, not everyone in the community likes him, as he was pushed hard to be the new main character of Capcom's fighting game franchise.

This article is very much a work in progress. As time passes, we'll add more combos to this article, increasing complexity and usefulness. This guide will feature various combos for Luke in Street Fighter 6, regardless of your control type.

Luke combo guide for Street Fighter 6

Note for Luke: Flash Knuckle [QCB.P] and Aerial Flash Knuckle [QCB.P, Air] can be charged. These moves will be listed as QCB.P, [QCB.P] for charged, and [QCB.P]* for perfect.

1) Basic/BnB combos

c.LP > c.LP XX QCB.PP, QCB.MP

These combos for SF6's Luke come from MIR at VesperArcade on YouTube. It's pretty easy to link his crouching Light Punch and cancel into the EX Flash Knuckle. You round the combo out with another Flash Knuckle, at Medium strength.

MP-MP XX Level 1 Super

This combo is incredibly self-explanatory. You chain together the MPs and cancel the second into a Level 1 Super. It's an effortless way to see Luke's super trigger without putting much work in.

Back+HK > c.LP > c.LP XX QCB.LP

This combo uses a solid back Heavy, leading to your crouching Lights. It might be a challenging link but it will come to you with practice. After the second light, cancel that into a Flash Knuckle.

2) Modern combos

L > L > L XX Back.Auto+SP > Super Art

This character is a solid choice for players wanting to dive into Modern Controls. These modern combos come courtesy of Ahmz1404, who brought a wealth of options for this Street Fighter 6 World Warrior. Easy enough, you light chain into back auto combo and go from the Special Attack into Super Art.

Counter Hit Auto+M > Down.Heavy XX CDR [Cancel Drive Rush] > Auto+M > Down.Heavy XX [b.SP]* > Back.Auto+SP > Down.SP+H

This is a devastating counter-hit combo. On block, you drop the Medium and begin your combo. From Down.Heavy, canceled into a Drive Rush Cancel, you Auto into another Down Heavy. That cancels into a Perfect Flash Knuckle. The wall bouncing into Super is so satisfying.

Back.Heavy XX Back.Auto+SP > Forward.SP

A nice easy combo for this mighty World Warrior, you open with Back Heavy and use devastating special attacks to knock someone up and away.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos

DI > HP XX [QCB.LP]* > QCB.LP > Level 1 Super

Drive Impact combos are so fun to do in the corner in Street Fighter. You must use a perfect Flash Knuckle, followed by a normal one. That will link neatly into a Level 1 super for much damage on a cornered foe.

DI > HP XX [QCB.LP]* > QCB.LP. > DP.PP-PP

If you're going to Corner Drive Impact, get ready to master Perfect Flash Knuckle. From there, you use another normal Flash Knuckle. All that's left to do is hammer away at that EX Rising Uppercut with the follow-up.

DR MP > c.MP XX DP HP

A simple enough Drive Rush, you go into an immediate Medium Punch, crouch Medium, and cancel into a DP. You'll find many combos of Luke's end with the DP since he is a shoto/shoto-like, similar to characters like Ken.

4) Punish Hit, Whiff Punish, and Counter-Hit combos

c.LP PC > c.HP XX [QCB.MP]* > [QCB.LP]* > QCB.HP

This combo could be frustrating because you must do three Flash Knuckles in a row. The first two must be perfect, while the final is just a Heavy Punch. It's still solid damage and is a fun Punish Combo for Luke.

MP PC > c.MP XX QCB.PP > QCB.MP

Tired of Flash Knuckles yet? Well, this character sure isn't! This combo is another way to lead into multiple QCBs for this World Warrior. This one uses the EX into the Medium for satisfying damage.

Back+HK PC > Forward+HP-HP XX QCB.HP

This character has very strong normals, and you use two of his command normals to follow up into a Heavy Flash Knuckle, Solid damage, and a very easy Punish Combo for this SF6 character.

This combo guide is a work in progress. We'll update it accordingly as more tech and combos come to light for this character. If there's Luke tech you'd like to share, please reach out on Twitter with a video and notation.

