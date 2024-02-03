All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang skills and combat abilities explored

In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's skills and combat abilities focus on making him a mid-range fighter with a high skill ceiling who is adept at skirmishing hordes of enemies by staying on the move as a hit-and-run unit. He is one of the four playable supervillains upon release and boasts a speed force gauntlet as his traversal method that allows him to throw a boomerang and teleport to it.

The character of Captain Boomerang can be described as jocular as he serves as the comic relief for the squad while simultaneously annoying Harley Quinn.

This article will review Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's skills and explore what they do once unlocked.

A closer look at Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's skills and combat abilities

Traversal method

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang uses speedforce gauntlet (Image via YouTube/DC)

The fun aspect of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's traversal method is his ability to aim where and how far the speedforce boomerang is thrown. He can also make three speedforce dashes mid-air which, combined with the gauntlet, make his traversal method an ability with a high skill ceiling.

He can also make high vertical leaps in the air with his dash when players don't hold down a direction key while pressing his dash button. Even though Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang cannot hang mid-air like Deadshot or Harley Quinn, his unique traversal method makes him a perfect choice for his hit-and-run playstyle as he dominates the battlefield with high mobility.

Weapons

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang likes to use shotguns and SMGs (Image via YouTube/DC)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang likes to stay in and around the battlefield by using his speedforce gauntlet at a distance where his weapon choices make him a lethal character up close. In his weapon slots, he can equip two of the three weapons that are available at his disposal:

Snipers

Smgs

Shotguns

He also likes to use his boomerangs as melee weapons, which gives him more melee range than Harley Quinn and King Shark but not as much as Deadshot's wrist-mounted cannons.

Skills

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang skills (Image via YouTube/That Abrax)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang has a large inventory full of skills that enhance his high mobility hit-and-run playstyle. Given below is a list of his skills and what they do:

SHOOT 'EM UP

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang gains a 25% chance to instantly reload shotguns when getting kills with them.

Tier 1

Jackpot: Starting at 5x Combo and higher increases Firearm damage by 20%, and Critical Counters have a 50% chance to make enemies Shield Harvestable.

Tier 2

Goin' Hunting: Melee hits cause enemies to take 50% more damage from Firearms for a total of 10 seconds.

Melee hits cause enemies to take 50% more damage from Firearms for a total of 10 seconds. Boomsticks: Increases Shotgun damage by 10% and Shield Harvest chance by 10%

Increases Shotgun damage by 10% and Shield Harvest chance by 10% Party Supplies: Melee Hits have a 50% chance to spawn Grenade ammo or Shield pickups, but Melee cooldown is increased by 1 second.

Tier 3

Triggerman: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Reloads with SMGs generate 3 Combo, which can happen once every 15 seconds.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Reloads with SMGs generate 3 Combo, which can happen once every 15 seconds. Shotgunner: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Shield Harvest Chance is increased by 25% on Shotgun Hits.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Shield Harvest Chance is increased by 25% on Shotgun Hits. Rubbernecker: Critical Reloads with Sniper Rifles increase the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerangnext Sniper Rifle Shot by 50%.

Tier 4

Fan-Favorite Boomerang: Successful Counters generate 3 Combo.

Successful Counters generate 3 Combo. Cheap Shot Boomerang: Critical Reloads increase the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's next Firearm Mazagine by 15%.

Critical Reloads increase the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's next Firearm Mazagine by 15%. Another Round: Successful Counters regenerate 5% Shield, and Critical Counters regenerate 10% Shield.

Tier 5

Brass Knuckles: Increases Critical Hit damage by 15%.

Increases Critical Hit damage by 15%. Close Quarters: Shotgun Kills on enemies within 5 meters have a 20% chance to spawn a live Grenade.

Tier 6

Stingy Shields: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, enemy Kills regenerate 5% Shield.

Tier 7

Last Resort: Critical Hit damage is increased by 25% while your shield is Overcharged.

Critical Hit damage is increased by 25% while your shield is Overcharged. Bulletproof: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Capacity is increased by 10% for every enemy within 10 meters up to a maximum of 50%.

Tier 8

Sucker Punch: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, 50% of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang damage from the last 5 Critical Hits are added to his next Melee Hit.

Tier 9

Hater Aid: Shotgun damage is increased by 10% for each enemy within 10 meters.

Shotgun damage is increased by 10% for each enemy within 10 meters. Bleeding Edge: Starting at Combo 30x and higher, successful Counters have a 100% chance to cause the enemy to bleed for 150% of his equipped weapon's Critical Hit damage over 10 seconds.

Tier 10

Trickster: Transforms Jackpot into Trickster: Starting at 40x Combo and higher, increases damage dealt by 100%, but also increases damage taken by 25%.

Transforms Jackpot into Trickster: Starting at 40x Combo and higher, increases damage dealt by 100%, but also increases damage taken by 25%. Real Big Numbers: Increases maximum Combo by 20. If the Combo Breaker triggers at 20x Combo and higher, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang regenerates 20 Combo, which can happen once every 60 seconds.

Increases maximum Combo by 20. If the Combo Breaker triggers at 20x Combo and higher, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang regenerates 20 Combo, which can happen once every 60 seconds. Brilliance: Transforms Jackpot into Brilliance: Starting at 40x Combo and higher, increases Damage Reduction by 40% and Shield Overcharge by 75%.

BOOMIN' BOOMERANGS

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang damage is increased by 2% to enemies within 10 meters at every 3 Combo.

Tier 1

King Hits: Melee Hits put enemies into Slow-Motion for 5 seconds, but Melee cooldown is increased by 2 seconds.

Melee Hits put enemies into Slow-Motion for 5 seconds, but Melee cooldown is increased by 2 seconds. High Tolerance: Starting at 5x Combo and higher, Shield pickup amount is increased by 15% and Shield Overcharge by 25%.

Starting at 5x Combo and higher, Shield pickup amount is increased by 15% and Shield Overcharge by 25%. Give 'Em the Bash: Increases Melee knockback distance by 100% but reduces Melee damage by 25%.

Tier 2

Suicide Strike: A powerful single-target attack that can be executed after accumulating enough resources from Melee Hits and Melee Kills. This also drops Grenade Ammo for all members of the squad.

Tier 3

Boomer-Con: Activates at 10x Combo and higher and increases Shield capacity by 25%, and Shield Harvesting generates 10% Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resource.

Tier 4

Give and Take: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, successful Counters generate 10% Suicide Strike resource and 10% Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack Resource.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, successful Counters generate 10% Suicide Strike resource and 10% Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack Resource. Third Time's a Charm: Hitting 3 different enemies with Melee generates 15 Combo. This can only happen once every 15 seconds.

Hitting 3 different enemies with Melee generates 15 Combo. This can only happen once every 15 seconds. Back Atcha: Successful Counters increase the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang's next Attack by 25%, and Critical Counters increase it by 50%.

Tier 5

Crowd Control: Melee damage is increased by 20% while Airborne.

Melee damage is increased by 20% while Airborne. Hard Hide - Damage Reduction is increased by 20% against enemies within 10 meters.

Tier 6

Party Ain't Over: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Suicide Strike Kills generate 5 additional Combo.

Tier 7

Defense Mechanism: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Pickup amount is increased by 40%.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Pickup amount is increased by 40%. That All You Got?: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each enemy he Hit deals 50% less damage for 10 seconds.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each enemy he Hit deals 50% less damage for 10 seconds. The Best Defense: Performing Suicide Strikes regenerates 20% Shield.

Tier 8

High Gear: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, damage dealt is increased by 25% while Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang Shield is Overcharged.

Tier 9

Afterparty: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, every 5 additional Combo increases Shield Overcharge by 10% to a maximum of 80%.

Starting at 30x Combo and higher, every 5 additional Combo increases Shield Overcharge by 10% to a maximum of 80%. Bonanza: 50% of the damage from the last 3 Melee Hits is added to your next Firearm Critical Hit.

Tier 10

Admiral Boomerang: Transforms Boomer-Con into Admiral Boomerang: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, increases damage dealt by 60% and Damage Reduction by 25%.

Transforms Boomer-Con into Admiral Boomerang: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, increases damage dealt by 60% and Damage Reduction by 25%. Takin' It On Tour: At Max Combo, Critical Hits generate 1% Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resources and 1% Suicide Strike resource.

At Max Combo, Critical Hits generate 1% Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resources and 1% Suicide Strike resource. OK, Boomer!: Transforms Boomer-Con into OK, Boomer!: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, increases Grenade damage by 75% and Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack damage by 50%.

SPEEDSTERANIA

Gives Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang the ability to use Speed Force and Speed Force Dash.

Tier 1

Flying Boomerang: Damage Reduction is increased by 20% for 5 seconds after using the Speed Force Gauntlet.

Tier 2

Flat Out: Critical Hit damage is increased by 20% for 10 seconds after using the Speed Force Gauntlet.

Critical Hit damage is increased by 20% for 10 seconds after using the Speed Force Gauntlet. Hoonin' It: The duration of your Speed Force Sprint is increased by 100%.

Tier 3

Suped-Up Combo: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, if the Combo Breaker triggers Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang instantly generates 10 Combo, which can happen once every 60 seconds.

Tier 4

Fleet-Footed: Every second spent using the Speed Force Gauntlet generates 1% of Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resource.

Every second spent using the Speed Force Gauntlet generates 1% of Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resource. Bigger Surprises: Increases the area of Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack by 5 meters.

Tier 5

Go for Broke: Combo Breaker build-up rate is reduced by 25%.

Combo Breaker build-up rate is reduced by 25%. Quick and Dirty: Critical Hit chance is increased by 10% for every 10 meters between Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang and his target.

Tier 6

Aftershock: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, his Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack damage is increased by 50%.

Tier 7

Circle of Life: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each enemy Hit by Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack generates 1 additional Combo.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each enemy Hit by Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack generates 1 additional Combo. Speedster's Sew-up: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each Speed Force Dash increases Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resources generation by 25% up to a maximum of 75% for 20 seconds.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each Speed Force Dash increases Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack resources generation by 25% up to a maximum of 75% for 20 seconds. Speedster's Hard Knocks: Critical Hits generate 1% Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack Resource.

Tier 8

Slow-Mo Shootout: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Critical Hit damage is increased by 50% on enemies further than 10 meters, and Shield Harvest chance is increased by 25% on enemies within 10 meters.

Tier 9

Squad Ultimate Skill: Unlocks a Squad ultimate to slow down enemies and locks down vehicles around the Squad for 30 seconds.

Tier 10

Ultimate Speed Force Mambo: Each enemy Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang Kills while the Squad Ultimate is active increases Melee and Firearm damage by 15% up to a maximum of 150% for 30 seconds.

Each enemy Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Captain Boomerang Kills while the Squad Ultimate is active increases Melee and Firearm damage by 15% up to a maximum of 150% for 30 seconds. Speedster's Ultimate Surprise: Increases Speedster's Surprise Traversal Attack damage by 200% while the Squad Ultimate is active.

