All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn skills and combat abilities explored

In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn skills and combat abilities focus on making her a close-range character who also flourishes in the demolitionist role of running and gunning and a slugger. She is one of the four playable supervillains on release who boast a familiar traversal method that reminds players of the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

With a bubbly personality and a chatterbox mouth, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn is one of the few fan-favorite villains whose explosive nature makes her a fascinating character to main in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

This article will review Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn skills and explore what they do once unlocked.

Taking a closer look at Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn skills and combat abilities

Traversal Method

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn uses Batwing and Batman's grapple gun. (Image via YouTube Playstation||Warner Bros. Games)

The unique aspect of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn skills and combat abilities is her utilization of Batman's grapple gun and batwing to traverse the map of Metropolis, where she can swing in the air and then freefall down for a few moments to get a second swing while still in the air.

She can also grapple to the edge of buildings and structures in a manner similar to what Batman could do in the Batman Arkham Series trilogy. The way Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn can utilize this swing in combat is by hanging midair and shooting Brainiac's minions out from the skies.

Weapons

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn using her melee weapon (Image via YouTube Playstation||Warner Bros. Games)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn likes to get up close and personal for either her personal damage output or to chuck grenades at hordes of Brainiac minions. In her two weapons slots, she can equip two out of these three weapons choices at her disposal:

Pistols

Smgs

Heavy guns

She also has her iconic melee in the form of a baseball bat that she can use to beat her enemies to a pulp and continue with her running and gunning devastation.

Skills

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn skill tree (Image via YouTube That Abrax||Warner Bros. Games)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn has an elaborate set of skills that enhance her demolitionist and running and gunning playstyle. Given below is a list of them and what they do, as mentioned in the game's talents menu:

THRILLS N' KILLS

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn gains +35% Firearm Ammo reserve capacity, and every 1 Combo increases Pistol damage by 1%.

Tier 1

Carenevil - Activates at 5x Combo and higher and increases damage dealt by 10%, and successful Counters have a 50% chance to drop Ammo for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn.

Tier 2

Traumatic Experience - Melee Hits cause enemies to deal 50% less damage and take 25% more damage from Firearms for 15 seconds.

- Melee Hits cause enemies to deal 50% less damage and take 25% more damage from Firearms for 15 seconds. Bigger Bang - Increases Grenade Explosion radius by 20% and Grenade Ammo capacity by 1.

- Increases Grenade Explosion radius by 20% and Grenade Ammo capacity by 1. Leave a Mark - Melee Hits have a 100% chance to make enemies Bleed for 50% of the damage dealt over 5 seconds, but Melee cooldown is increased by 1 second.

Tier 3

Handy Hand Cannons - At 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hits with Pistols have a 100% chance to cause enemies to Bleed for 40% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds.

- At 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hits with Pistols have a 100% chance to cause enemies to Bleed for 40% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds. Small But Deadly - SMG Kills increase the damage of your next Melee Hit by 25%.

- SMG Kills increase the damage of your next Melee Hit by 25%. Bring out the Big Guns - At 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hits with Heavy Weapons have a 100% chance to Spread 20% of the damage dealt to enemies within 10 meters.

Tier 4

Group Therapy - Hitting 3 or more enemies with a Grenade generates 3 Combo.

- Hitting 3 or more enemies with a Grenade generates 3 Combo. Self-Care: Enemy Kills regenerate 1% Health and 1% Shield.

Tier 5

Cherry Bomb: Grenade Hits have a 25% chance to spawn an additional live Grenade.

Grenade Hits have a 25% chance to spawn an additional live Grenade. Reckless: 50% chance to instantly Reload Firearms after Pistol Kills.

Tier 6

Bottle Rocket: At 20x Combo and higher, enemy Kills have a 50% chance to cause the enemy to Explode, dealing 50% of their maximum health as damage to enemies within 10 meters.

Tier 7

Grenade Parade - Enemies Hit by your Grenades take 20% more damage for 10 seconds.

- Enemies Hit by your Grenades take 20% more damage for 10 seconds. Home Cookin' - At 20x Combo and higher, performing a Shield Harvest increases the damage of your next Grenade by 50%.

Tier 8

Encore! - At 30x Combo and higher, performing a Shield Harvest has a 100% chance to cause the enemy to Bleed for 50% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds by Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn.

Tier 9

Clown Smackdown - Enemy Kills generate 10% Suicide Strike Resource.

- Enemy Kills generate 10% Suicide Strike Resource. Boom, Bang, Pow! - At 30x Combo and higher, 300% of the damage from the last 3 Pistol Hits are added to your next Melee Hit.

Tier 10

The Ballerina - Transforms Carnevil into The Ballerina: At 40x Combo and higher and increases Firearm damage by 75%, Grenade damage by 50% and Melee damage by 100%.

- Transforms Carnevil into The Ballerina: At 40x Combo and higher and increases Firearm damage by 75%, Grenade damage by 50% and Melee damage by 100%. The Show Must Go On - Increases the maximum Combo by 10 and if the Combo Breaker triggers at 10x Combo and higher, you regenerate 10 Combo. This can only happen once every 60 seconds.

- Increases the maximum Combo by 10 and if the Combo Breaker triggers at 10x Combo and higher, you regenerate 10 Combo. This can only happen once every 60 seconds. Intensive Treatment - Transforms Carnevil into Intensive Treatment: At 40x Combo and higher and increases Damage Reduction by 50%, Shield Capacity by 100% and Shield Harvest chance by 50%.

MEET MY MALLET

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn gains +10% Movement Speed and +10% Melee damage.

Tier 1

Home Run Hitter: Increases Melee damage by 200%, but Melee cooldown is increased by 2 seconds.

Increases Melee damage by 200%, but Melee cooldown is increased by 2 seconds. Untouchable: At 5x Combo and higher, Shield capacity is increased by 20%, and Shield Harvest chance by 25%.

At 5x Combo and higher, Shield capacity is increased by 20%, and Shield Harvest chance by 25%. Battering Practice: Increases Melee knockback distance by 200% on Grunts, but Melee cooldown is increased by 1 second.

Tier 2

Suicide Strike: Suicide strike is a powerful single-target attack that can be executed after having built up enough Suicide Strike resource. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn Suicide Strike Kills also drop Shield Pickups for every Player in the Squad.

Tier 3

Arkham Special: Activates at 10x Combo and higher and increases Melee damage by 30%, and performing a Shield Harvest has a 25% chance to drop Grenade Ammo.

Tier 4

Drone in the Zone: At 10x Combo and higher, performing a Shield Harvest generates 25% Grapple Attack Traversal Attack resource.

At 10x Combo and higher, performing a Shield Harvest generates 25% Grapple Attack Traversal Attack resource. Performance Art: Damage Reduction is increased by 15%.

Tier 5

Safety First: Increases Shield Overcharge by 50% and Shield Pickup amount by 25%.

Increases Shield Overcharge by 50% and Shield Pickup amount by 25%. Audience Participation: Performing a Suicide Strike generates 5 additional Combo.

Tier 6

Three Strikes: At 20x Combo and higher, hitting 3 different enemies with Melee increases the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn next Melee Hit by 300%.

Tier 7

Keep 'Em Comin': At 20x Combo and higher, Suicide Strike Kills generate 5 additional Combo and increase your Melee damage by 100% for 10 seconds.

At 20x Combo and higher, Suicide Strike Kills generate 5 additional Combo and increase your Melee damage by 100% for 10 seconds. Powder Keg: Enemies Hit by your Grenades deal 25% less damage for 15 seconds.

Tier 8

Big Swinger: At 30x Combo and higher, damage dealt while Moving is increased by 75% for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn.

Tier 9

Tightrope Act: At 30x Combo and higher, every 1 additional Combo gives you a 5% chance to cheat death and instantly regenerate 100% Health and 25% Shield. This can only happen once every 120 seconds.

At 30x Combo and higher, every 1 additional Combo gives you a 5% chance to cheat death and instantly regenerate 100% Health and 25% Shield. This can only happen once every 120 seconds. The Ol' One-Two: Performing a Shield Harvest has a 20% chance to increase Suicide Strike damage by 250% for 60 seconds.

Tier 10

Kiss Kiss Stab Stab: Transforms Arkham Special into Kiss Kiss Stab Stab. This requires 50x Combo and higher and increases Melee damage by 300% and Shield capacity by 50%.

Transforms Arkham Special into Kiss Kiss Stab Stab. This requires 50x Combo and higher and increases Melee damage by 300% and Shield capacity by 50%. Workin' Overtime: At Max Combo, every 1 second spent Airborne generates 5% Grapple Attack Traversal Attack Resource.

At Max Combo, every 1 second spent Airborne generates 5% Grapple Attack Traversal Attack Resource. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang: Transforms Arkham Special into Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. This requires 50x Combo and higher and increases Firearm damage by 150% and Grenade damage by 100%.

ONE WOMAN SHOW

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn can use Drone Swing, Grapple, and Dive.

Tier 1

Twinkletoes: Every 10 Combo increases Firearm damage by 20% while Airborne and performing a Grapple Traversal Attack generates 2 Combo for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn.

Tier 2

Headspinner: Increases Grapple Traversal Attack damage by 50%.

Increases Grapple Traversal Attack damage by 50%. On the Hop: Increases Damage Reduction by 20% while Airborne or using the Bat-Drone.

Increases Damage Reduction by 20% while Airborne or using the Bat-Drone. Trapeze Artist: Increases damage dealt by 20% using the Bat-Drone.

Tier 3

What Goes Up: Grenade damage is increased by 20% while Airborne.

Tier 4

Elusiveness: 100% chance you won't lose any Combo when a Combo Breaker event triggers. This can only happen once every 30 seconds.

100% chance you won't lose any Combo when a Combo Breaker event triggers. This can only happen once every 30 seconds. Bird of Prey: Grapple Traversal Attack Kills have a 25% chance to drop Grenade Ammo.

Tier 5

Quick Routine: Ground Evades and Ground Slides increase the damage of your next Melee Hit by 100%.

Ground Evades and Ground Slides increase the damage of your next Melee Hit by 100%. Slidin' Shrapnel: Ground Evades and Ground Slides increase the damage of your next Grenade by 50%.

Ground Evades and Ground Slides increase the damage of your next Grenade by 50%. Combo Coaster: Ground Evades and Ground Slides have a 100% chance of generating 1 Combo while in Combat. This can only happen once every 10 seconds.

Tier 6

Juggler's Delight: At 20x Combo and higher, being Airborne for 5 seconds increases the damage of your next Grenade by 50% and causes it to generate 5 additional Combo.

Tier 7

Elasticity: 50% of the damage from your last Grapple Traversal Attack is added to your next Melee Attack.

50% of the damage from your last Grapple Traversal Attack is added to your next Melee Attack. Grandstander: At 20x Combo and higher, enemies Hit with your Grapple Traversal Attack deal 50% less damage for 20 seconds.

At 20x Combo and higher, enemies Hit with your Grapple Traversal Attack deal 50% less damage for 20 seconds. A Grapple A Day: At 20x Combo and higher, Grapple Traversal Attacks damage is increased by 50%.

Tier 8

Agent of Chaos: At 30x Combo and higher, if the Combo Breaker triggers while Airborne, your Combo won't break and instead you generate 10 Combo. This can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Tier 9

Squad Ultimate Skill: Unlocks Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Harley Quinn Squad Ultimate. This slows down enemies and locks down vehicles around the Squad for 30 seconds.

Tier 10

Ultimate Thrillride: Increases Grapple Attack Traversal Attack damage by 150% and Suicide Strike damage by 300% while Squad Ultimate is active.

Increases Grapple Attack Traversal Attack damage by 150% and Suicide Strike damage by 300% while Squad Ultimate is active. Ultimate Refresher: Regenerates 100% Health and 200% Shield when the Squad Ultimate is activated.

