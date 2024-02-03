All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark skills and combat abilities explored

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's skills and combat abilities focus on making him a tank who likes to brawl in close range and use brute force to send enemies flying. He's one of the four playable supervillains on release who can use his superstrength to leap into the air and cannonball down on the ground.

Nanaue, as he is also referred to, looks extremely intimidating but is highly gullible and naive. Considered a god by his people, according to Amanda Walker, he's one of the few creatures that can go toe-to-toe with brainwashed Superman.

This article will review Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's skills and explore what they do once unlocked.

A closer look at Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's skills and combat abilities

Traversal method

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark can use his might to leap around Metropolis and crash down like a cannonball (Image via Youtube/DC)

The simplicity of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's traversal method is that it requires no fancy equipment. Using only his great might, this giant beast can do three quick dashes mid-air and change directions mid-jump.

He can also make high vertical jumps, which can then be combined with his dashes to make for a straightforward traversal method in the city of Metropolis. At any point during his jumps, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark can drop down straight on the ground. This easy-to-command traversal method gives Nanaue the required movement to engage in and out of fights as a brawler.

Weapons

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark is very strong in melee combat (Image via YouTube/DC)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark likes to stay within melee range and engage in close-quarters combat while chaining in his movement skills to dish out wide area-of-effect damage. Nanaue can equip two of these three weapons at a time, which are at his disposal:

Shotguns

Assault rifles

Heavy guns

Nanaue likes to use dual cleavers, combat knives, or sickles as his melee weapons but also doesn't shy away from using his razor-sharp teeth. His sheer strength makes him a menacing foe in close-quarter combat.

Skills

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark skills (Image via YouTube/That Abrax)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark has many skills that focus on his Predator and Survivor-like playstyle. Given below is a list of his skills and what they do:

FIREPOWER

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark gets an increase in his Heavy weapon stability and +20% Heavy weapon damage.

Tier 1

Blood Frenzy: Starting at 5x Combo and higher, Melee Hits cause enemies to Bleed for 50% of the damage dealt over 5 seconds, and successful Counters increase the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark next Melee by 25%.

Tier 2

Punishing Strikes: Melee Hits cause enemies to take 50% more damage from all sources, but Melee cooldown is increased by 1 second.

Melee Hits cause enemies to take 50% more damage from all sources, but Melee cooldown is increased by 1 second. Firearm Aptitude: Increase Firearm damage by 20%.

Increase Firearm damage by 20%. Splash Zone: Melee Hits affect all enemies within 2 meters, but Melee damage is reduced by 50%.

Tier 3

Shotgun Typhoon: Shield Harvest chance is increased by 15% on Shotgun Hits.

Shield Harvest chance is increased by 15% on Shotgun Hits. Beachhead Battler: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hit chance with Assault Rifles is increased by 20% on enemies within 20 meters.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Critical Hit chance with Assault Rifles is increased by 20% on enemies within 20 meters. Heaviest Weapon: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Heavy Weapon Hits have a 30% chance to cause the enemy to Bleed for 30% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds.

Tier 4

Cornered Shark: Each 3 seconds of sustained Firearm fire generates 1 Combo while in combat.

Each 3 seconds of sustained Firearm fire generates 1 Combo while in combat. Unyielding Hunger: Each Shield Harvest Kill increases the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's current Firearm Magazine by 20% up to a maximum of 200%.

Tier 5

Ferocious Jaws: Increases Critical Hit chance by 10%.

Increases Critical Hit chance by 10%. Surf and Turf: Heavy Weapon Kills regenerate 3% Shield.

Tier 6

Renewing Blitz: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's last 5 Critical Hits add 25% of their damage to his next Shield Harvest attack.

Tier 7

Devastating Bite: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each time Nanaue deals damage to an enemy, it takes 10% more damage up to a maximum of 100%.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, each time Nanaue deals damage to an enemy, it takes 10% more damage up to a maximum of 100%. Tidal Pool: Damage dealt is increased by 10% for each enemy within 20 meters to a maximum of 50%.

Tier 8

Blood in the Water: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, performing a Shield Harvest causes the enemy to Bleed for 50% of the damage dealt over 10 seconds.

Tier 9

Vicious Appetite: Shield Harvest chance is increased by 20% on enemies within 20 meters.

Shield Harvest chance is increased by 20% on enemies within 20 meters. Bullet Feeding Frenzy: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Damage Reduction is increased by 5% for each second of sustained Firearm fire up to a maximum of 50%, until 3 seconds have passed without firing.

Tier 10

Shark Rage: Transforms Blood Frenzy into Shark Rage: Starting at 40x Combo and higher, increases damage dealt by 75% and Suicide Strike build-up rate by 50%.

Transforms Blood Frenzy into Shark Rage: Starting at 40x Combo and higher, increases damage dealt by 75% and Suicide Strike build-up rate by 50%. Unabating Furor!: Increases Maximum Combo by 20, and if the Combo Breaker triggers at 20x or higher, Nanaue regenerates 20 Combo, at least once every 60 seconds.

Increases Maximum Combo by 20, and if the Combo Breaker triggers at 20x or higher, Nanaue regenerates 20 Combo, at least once every 60 seconds. Unending Fury: Transforms Blood Frenzy into Unending Fury: Starting at 40x Combo and higher, increases Damage Reduction by 20% and Critical Hit chance by 50%.

STRENGTH AND DOMINANCE

Reduces Melee cooldown of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark gives +25% extra health and every 5 Combo increases Damage Reduction by 1%

Tier 1

Meat Cleaver: Increases Melee damage by 200% against enemies with less than 50% health.

Increases Melee damage by 200% against enemies with less than 50% health. Ocean Blessing: Starting at 5x Combo and higher, melee damage is increased by 20% and Shield Harvest chance by 10%.

Starting at 5x Combo and higher, melee damage is increased by 20% and Shield Harvest chance by 10%. Slash and Maim!: Melee Hits cause enemies to deal 50% less damage for 15 seconds, but Melee knockback distance is reduced by 50%.

Tier 2

Suicide Strike: A powerful single-target attack that can be executed after having accumulated enough resources. It increases all nearby enemies' Shield Harvest chance.

Tier 3

Domineering Presence: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, all enemies within 20 meters take 20% more damage from all sources, and Suicide Strikes generate 10% Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack resource.

Tier 4

Oceanic Defense: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Shield capacity is increased by 20%.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, Shield capacity is increased by 20%. Royal Dominion: Starting at 10x Combo and higher, enemies affected by Domineering Presence now deal 25% less damage.

Starting at 10x Combo and higher, enemies affected by Domineering Presence now deal 25% less damage. Oceanic Focus: Successful Counters regenerate 5% Shield and Critical Counters regenerate 10% Shield.

Tier 5

Ocean's Reach: Increases the range of Domineering Presence effect to 30 meters.

Increases the range of Domineering Presence effect to 30 meters. Royal Resurrection: 100% chance to Cheat Death and regenerate 100% Health and 25% Shield, which can happen once every 120 seconds.

Tier 6

Top of the Food Chain: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, performing a Shield Harvest has a 100% chance to make another enemy within 10 meters Shield Harvestable, which can happen once every 30 seconds.

Tier 7

Imperial Guard: Damage Reduction is increased by 20%.

Damage Reduction is increased by 20%. Shark Tank: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Pickup amount is increased by 20%, and Shield Harvest chance by 10%.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Shield Pickup amount is increased by 20%, and Shield Harvest chance by 10%. Churning Tide: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Melee Hits regenerate 10% shield.

Tier 8

Blood Dominion: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, performing a Suicide Strike generates 5 Combo.

Starting at 30x Combo and higher, performing a Suicide Strike generates 5 Combo. Dominating Strike: Performing a Shield Strike generates 15% Suicide Strike resources.

Tier 9

Wave Breaker: Suicide Strike damage is increased by 50%.

Suicide Strike damage is increased by 50%. Primal Assault: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, every 1 additional Combo increases Shield Harvest damage by 5%.

Tier 10

Unchained Power: Transforms Domineering Presence into Unchained Power: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, increases Damage Reduction by 50% from enemies within 20 meters but reduces Shield Pickup amount by 20%.

Transforms Domineering Presence into Unchained Power: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, increases Damage Reduction by 50% from enemies within 20 meters but reduces Shield Pickup amount by 20%. Endless Reign: At Max Combo, Melee Hits generate 20% Suicide Strike resource.

At Max Combo, Melee Hits generate 20% Suicide Strike resource. Powerful Strikes: Transforms Domineering Presence into Powerful Strikes: Starting at 50x Combo and higher, increases Melee damage by 150% and Firearm damage by 50% on enemies within 20 meters.

POWER OF THE ANCIENTS

Grants Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark abilities like Apex Pounce, Vertical Launch, Quick Descent, and Aerial Dash.

Tier 1

Nervous System: Every 10 Combo increases Melee damage by 10% and Combo generated by Shield Harvest Kills by 1.

Tier 2

Strong Swimmer: The power of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark Vertical Launch and Apex Pounce is increased by 25%.

The power of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark Vertical Launch and Apex Pounce is increased by 25%. Jump the Shark: Damage dealt while Airborne is increased by 20%.

Tier 3

Land Shark: Starting at Combo 10x and higher, Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack damage is increased by 50%.

Tier 4

Crashing Drop: The area affected by Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack is increased by 25%.

The area affected by Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack is increased by 25%. Flying Fish: Every 5 seconds spent Airborne generates 1 Combo while in Combat.

Tier 5

Streamline: Each Aerial Dash increases the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's next Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack by 25% up to a maximum of 75% until Nanaue touches the ground.

Each Aerial Dash increases the damage of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark's next Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack by 25% up to a maximum of 75% until Nanaue touches the ground. Depth Re-Charge: Increases Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack resource build-up rate by 25%.

Tier 6

Drop and Destroy: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, Hitting 3 or more enemies with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark Atlantean Drop Traversal Attack generates 1 Combo for each enemy Hit.

Tier 7

Critical Drop: Starting at 20x Combo and higher, enemy Kills while Airborne generate 15% Suicide Strike resource.

Starting at 20x Combo and higher, enemy Kills while Airborne generate 15% Suicide Strike resource. Shark Recuperation: Every 2 seconds spent Airborne regenerates 1% Shield.

Tier 8

Jaws of Life: Starting at 30x Combo and higher, Melee Hits regenerate 10% Shield and 30% Health.

Tier 9

Squad Ultimate Skill: Unlocks a squad ultimate ability that can slow down enemies and lock down vehicles around the Squad for 30 seconds.

Tier 10

Ultimate Ancients' Strength: Melee damage is increased by 150% while the Squad Ultimate is active.

Melee damage is increased by 150% while the Squad Ultimate is active. Ultimate Shark Strikes: Gives Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League King Shark 1 free Suicide Strike when the Squad Ultimate is activated. In addition, Suicide Strike damage is increased by 100% while the Squad Ultimate is active.

