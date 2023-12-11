Support units are a crucial part of forming a team in Honkai Star Rail. They perform multiple roles, such as sustainance, enhancing ally stats, and applying debuffs to opponents. More challenging content in the game requires you to significantly rely on these characters to shine and beat bosses with less effort. The support roster grows with each update, whether it receives units from 4-star or 5-star rarities.

Later this month, the game's first limited 5-star Harmony unit, Ruan Mei, and another support unit will be added with the release of patch 1.6. That said, let's first evaluate every support character as of December 2023 and Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 and determine who is the best of them all.

Note: Tier lists are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

Ranking the support characters in Honkai Star Rail

Support characters tier list (Image via TierMaker)

This tier list sheds light on how each character is doing within the game's current meta. While following the meta isn't necessary to have an enjoyable experience, it defines the characters that will enable you to go through the more difficult parts swiftly. The best supporting units are represented by the highest grade, SS, on this list, while the lowest ranking is C.

SS tier

SS units are the strongest characters (Image via Hoyoverse)

These are some of the best characters in the game, boasting various utilities that make them stand above many other units.

Luocha

Bronya

Tingyun

Huohuo

Silver Wolf

Fu Xuan

Tingyun and Bronya are the best damage-buffers in the game right now. They also have additional utilities such as Tingyun providing energy to an ally and Bronya moving teammates up the turn order, providing crit buffs and removing debuffs from them. They follow the path of Harmony and are considered the best units on this path.

Luocha, Huohuo, and Fu Xuan are sustainance units that provide additional utilities, like Huohuo being able to increase attack and energy for an ally, Fu Xuan increasing the crit value and effect resistance, and Luocha being able to dispel buffs from enemies.

Silver Wolf follows the path of Nihility and is the strongest debuffer in Honkai Star Rail. She can reduce certain enemy attributes and plant weakness on them.

S tier

Pela is one of the best supports in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Characters in this tier are very powerful, but less strong than the ones in the previous tier.

Pela

Gepard

Lynx

Gepard provides the strongest shield in the game, and is still hailed as one of the best characters you can land from the Standard Warp. He is also very skill-point efficient with the correct Relics.

Lynx is an Abundance character who can remove debuffs from allies and restore HP to the entire team. Her skill also allows her to heal a single ally, who receives additional healing over two turns.

Pela is a support character specialising in removing buffs from enemies and shredding defenses. With the right relics, she can also act as a secondary DPS and an Ice weakness breaker on a team.

A tier

Welt is a great character but has a hard time in the current meta of Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

These characters are pretty good and can be used to clear harder content, but they require a good investment to do so. They do lack certain punch in their kit that does not make them as powerful as units in the previous two tiers.

Welt

Hanya

Asta

Preservation Trailblazer

Yukong

Welt was Honkai Star Rail's go-to Imaginary DPS for a long time. Although his kit specializes in stunning enemies or slowing them down, he is quite capable of doing damage. Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae replaced him as an Imaginary DPS, but given that you can obtain Welt from the Standard Warp, he is more accessible.

Hanya and Asta are Harmony characters who specialize in buffing attack and speed. Unfortunately, their buffs are not as effective as Tingyun, who is of the same rarity of 4-star. Yukong suffers from energy and skill-point issues, but she is a fantastic Harmony character, who can shine in correct teams.

Preservation Trailblazer is great for drawing enemy attention and attacks to themself, but given the attack patterns of most enemies are uncertain, it can cause a major issue.

B tier

Bailu was the first 5-star healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

There is only one character in this category.

Bailu

Bailu is a 5-star healer you can get from the Standard Warp. She boasts high healing skills and can resurrect allies during battle, but she does not bring any additional utility to the table except that.

Other Abundance characters shine by providing additional buffs especially the cleanse, which Bailu lacks, that benefits the team during long battles against bosses.

C tier

March 7th is one of the members of the Astral Express (Image via Hoyoverse)

These two are weak support characters as of Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

March 7th

Natasha

March 7th can be an outstanding Sustainance character early on in the game. But she slowly falls off because of her single-target shielding abilities. Her damage is also relatively low.

Natasha is a 4-star healer you receive for free. Her kit does have does have cleanse, but her healing is the lowest when compared to other Abundance characters.

For more news and guides on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.