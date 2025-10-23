  • home icon
T1 vs 100 Thieves in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 23, 2025 22:51 GMT
t1 vs 100 thieves in lol worlds 2025 start time and head to head prediction
Doran vs Dhokla in the Toplane at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

The League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage puts T1 up against 100 Thieves in a best-of-three series. To stay alive in the tournament, it is a must to win this clash, as the losing team will be eliminated. The series will be played in a fearless draft format, using the LoL patch 25.20.

Here are more details regarding T1 vs 100 Thieves in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 24, 2025.

T1 vs 100 Thieves in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Is it the end of T1's legendary run?

Prediction

Despite the disappointing results in the regular season of both 2023 and 2024, T1 in the end managed to bag the Worlds trophies phenomenally. This year, the team is in a similar situation. Having won zero trophies all year, T1 is having a bittersweet Worlds 2025 run so far.

The team started the tournament with commendable victories against Invictus Gaming and FlyQuest, but lost the subsequent matches against CFO and Gen.G. The game against Gen.G was a total obliteration, as T1 was completely outclassed in every role and also in draft.

The current LoL meta has not been in favor of T1 as of yet, as the individuals are struggling to dominate the early game and the mid-to-late game team fights.

If legendary names like Oner, Faker, and Gumayusi don't show up in a big way, it's going to be a tough road ahead for T1, even if the team somehow wins against 100 Thieves.

The LTA third seed, 100 Thieves, meanwhile, started the LoL Worlds 2025 with an astronomical win against the LPL first seed Bilibili Gaming. In that game, the Toplaner Dhokla and the Midlaner Quid played brilliantly using the Sion and the Aurora picks, respectively.

However, the Cinderella run quickly fell to a slope, as 100 Thieves faced two devastating defeats against Top Esports and Hanwha Life Esports. In terms of individual brilliance and team fighting synergy, the side was simply outperformed.

Prediction: T1 2 - 0 100 Thieves

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced off twice during Worlds 2021, where T1 won on both occasions.

Previous results

T1 lost its earlier match against Gen.G Esports, while 100 Thieves also suffered a defeat against Hanwha Life Esports.

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner (Worlds 2023, 2024 winner)
  • Mid: Faker (Worlds 2013, 2015, 2016, 2023, 2024 winner)
  • ADC: Gumayusi (Worlds 2023, 2024 winner)
  • Support: Keria (Worlds 2023, 2024 winner)

100 Thieves

  • Top: Dhokla
  • Jungle: River
  • Mid: Quid
  • ADC: FBI
  • Support: Eyla
How to watch T1 vs 100 Thieves in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

The scheduled starting times for the T1 vs 100 Thieves in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 24, 2025, at 4 am
  • CET: October 24, 2025, at 1 pm
  • IST: October 24, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 24, 2025, at 7 pm
  • KST: October 24, 2025, at 8 pm

Here is a timer that counts down the scheduled starting time for the T1 vs 100 Thieves series:

Note: The first series of the day (BLG vs Keyd Stars) starts at 1 am PT, October 24, which is a few hours before T1 vs 100 Thieves. Be sure to check the live streams, as the starting time may differ from the scheduled one based on the duration of the initial series.

Here's a timer that counts down the match day's starting time on October 24:

To watch the event live, visit the following websites:

