T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs Lower Bracket: Prediction, livestream details, and more

While both T1 and Gen.G are technically locked for League of Legends Worlds 2025, their upcoming clash in the LCK 2025 Playoffs will decide who secures the Swiss Stage. That's because whoever loses will be qualified as the LCK fourth seed, and they must defeat the LPL fourth seed to make it to the Swiss Stage.Also, the winner of this T1-Gen.G elimination series will proceed to the next round in the LCK Playoffs and face KT Rolster. It's been quite a while since these two squads faced in a do-or-die match in the Lower Bracket. Thus, it'd be interesting to see who triumphs at the end in this high-octane clash.The upcoming LCK 2025 Playoffs matchup is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2025.T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs Lower Bracket: PredictionT1 is having a tough LCK Playoff Stage run so far. With an underwhelming victory in the first round against Dplus, T1 got obliterated 0-3 in the following series against Hanwha Life Esports. The individual performances were frightful, while the overall team fighting synergy was a mess.T1 began the next Lower Bracket fixture with a crushing game 1 defeat against Dplus. However, it bounced back extremely well to win the series 3-1. The team's jungler, Oner, was the primary factor for the victory. He showcased impeccable performance with picks such as Jarvan IV, Pantheon, and Sylas.In the post-match interview, Oner shared some thoughts regarding T1's qualification for the Worlds 2025, saying,&quot;Since we were able to secure Worlds, I've just felt a massive relief. And we had fallen to the elimination match, but I think this Worlds spot is ours, it's just where we belong. I feel like it ended up happening the way it should.&quot;Also read: League of Legends patch 25.19 previewGen.G, the MSI 2025 champion, lost to KT Rolster in the LCK 2025 Playoffs earlier, which is pretty unusual. While the opponent played extremely well, players like Chovy and Canyon had a massive off-day and were outclassed in the majority of game aspects.But based on Gen.G's recent performance and meta reads, the team should be able to bounce back significantly in the upcoming series. Notably, the team's botlane duo of Ruler and Duro has been quite versatile and impactful in almost all matches. Based on the stats, they are expected to outclass T1's botlane duo.But the T1-Gen.G series' biggest determining factor will be the jungle battle between Oner and Canyon. The current LoL meta is heavily reliant on jungle pathing, how junglers gank lanes, secure critical objectives, and win teamfights.Prediction: Gen.G 3 - 1 T1Head-to-head recordOut of the 45 times these two sides have faced each other, T1 has secured 20 wins, while Gen.G has triumphed on 25 occasions.Also read: How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?Previous resultsT1 won 3-1 in its last series against Dplus, while Gen.G lost against KT Rolster 2-3.RostersT1Top: DoranJungle: OnerMid: FakerADC: GumayusiSupport: KeriaGen.GTop: KiinJungle: CanyonMid: ChovyADC: RulerSupport: DuroHow to watch T1 vs Gen.G in League of Legends LCK 2025 Playoffs Lower BracketStarting times for the T1 vs Gen.G series in the LCK 2025 are as follows:PT: September 20, 2025, at 11 pmCET: September 21, 2025, at 8 amIST: September 21, 2025, at 11:30 amBeijing CST: September 21, 2025, at 2 pmKST: September 21, 2025, at 3 pmTo watch LCK 2025 live, visit the following websites:Twitch: LCKYouTube: LCK Global