10 hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages

Before stepping into the fire, here are ten of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages that you must watch out for. Regardless of difficulty, the third title of the modern DOOM series offers some unique and formidable enemies. Be it the struggle to survive and win, or the exciting combat flow, the following demons won't leave your mind anytime soon.

This article will shed some light on ten of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages that aren't unique bosses, and can be found in demonic encounters.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. It is also listed in no particular order.

A list of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages

Among the numerous demons that Doomslayer gets to crush in Doom The Dark Ages, a few boast some special tricks. We will look at ten such demons below.

1) Acolyte

Acolytes are some of the most annoying enemies in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Acolytes are all about messing with a player's head. They can teleport as soon as you intend to close that gap and shoot at you across long ranges. What makes them one of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages is that you must take down their purple shield before going for the kill. This shield remains powered thanks to an acolyte twin, which will be hidden somewhere in the Arena.

2) Nightmare Imp Stalker

This invisible demon from the Heavy class is an annoying foe to deal with, the higher you go up the difficulty ladder. Notably, there is a slightly dark-translucent shade that helps spot this demon. During larger horde fights, not paying attention can allow these demons to destroy the entirety of your upgraded armor.

3) Cosmic Baron

Cosmic Baron is one of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Cosmic Baron is another super-heavy class demon in The Dark Ages. This demon loves to dive at the player with ferocious aggression. This blend of Cosmic Realm and Hell itself can present serious problems when they agro you mid-fight in a typical demon horde. You will be forced to bring out those perfect parries against the Cosmic Baron.

4) Revenant

Revenants are flying demons of the Heavy class that will bother you with their unparriable skull attacks. Although you can interrupt them with a perfect parry on their Hell Surge skulls, Revenants can still sneak in a few hits. It is easier to destroy these flying demons before taking down the entire horde.

5) Agaddon Hunter

Agaddon Hunter is finally seen in his normal state in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Another member of the super-heavy class demon, Agaddon Hunter, is a shield wielder who will force you to fight him up close. He is equipped with a shield that makes him invulnerable when you try to engage him from range. Your best bet is to go within melee range, where he excels at dealing damage. Cyberdemon is undoubtedly one of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages.

6) Cacodemon

The ever-popular Cacodemon from the DOOM franchise makes a return and brings a new way to annoy you during battle. This demon likes to attack you with shield walls that block your bullets. Its bulletproof walls can protect other demons from your shot. And this, in turn, manages to waste your already limited ammo.

7) Cyberdemon

This classic demon is an annoyance on the battlefield (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Cyberdemon is a familiar face in The Dark Ages who brings a trusty machine gun in a super-heavy class. This large demon also brings a sword in case you decide to mano-a-mano. Being one of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages, this giant demon needs to be taken down with all the firepower you have, along with proper parries and eventual stun-executes.

8) Komodo

Komodo is the last Super Heavy class entry in this list. This agile hunter likes to employ both melee and long range attacks that can be bothersome to perfectly parry. They like to employ their agility, which makes them one of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages, especially when fighting in hordes.

9) Battle Knight

Battle Knight is another one of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Battle Knights are another ferocious Heavy class demon who pose a significant threat, mainly due to their aggression, just like the Cosmic Baron. However, shooting to heat up Battle Knight armor and then using the shield to destroy it makes him an easier foe than the Baron.

10) Vagary

Vagary is a classic Doom franchise demon who makes a return as a super heavy-class foe. The Vagary can be found in horde and boss formats, both of which are considered some of the hardest enemies in Doom The Dark Ages.

Vagary dons armor and uses spit attacks that slow you down and burn through your health pool. The boss variant must be dealt with by parrying its Hell Surge hits, while the one found amidst hordes can be taken down by meticulously destroying its armor.

