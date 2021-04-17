Salamence has always been dangerous in battle and that is no different in Pokemon GO.

The Dragon/Flying-type makes a great partner in Pokemon GO to send out into battle. Whether it is against another trainer or an AI-controlled enemy in a Raid or Gym, Salamence can get the job done.

Dragon-type Pokemon are notoriously some of the most powerful in the entire series. With solid stats and the right moveset, Salamence can be the powerhouse of any Pokemon GO team.

The best moveset for Salamence in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Salamence does best with both a Dragon-type Fast Attack and Charged Attack. This gives it a Same Type Attack Bonus for a bit of extra damage. Of course, Pokemon placed in a Pokemon GO Gym battle a bit differently than those controlled by a player attacking the Gym, in a Raid, or a PVP battle.

Offense

Advertisement

The best moveset for Salamence on offense is Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor. These attacks in Pokemon GO will help the controlling trainer take on any opponent with ease.

Dragon Tail will be the Fast Attack. It does 16.4 damage per second. It also provides 8.2 Energy per second. This will build up Energy at a decent pace for the Charged Attack.

The Charged Attack, Draco Meteor, costs 100 Energy to use. It does 50 damage per second with Salamence's STAB. That is 150 base damage considering how long it takes to execute the attack.

Defense

The moveset for a defensive Salamence in Pokemon GO is a bit different. Dragon Tail remains the Fast Attack, but the Charged Attack changes. It becomes Outrage rather than Draco Meteor.

Dragon Tail remains the same if Salamence is placed to defend a Gym. Gym Pokemon in Pokemon GO are unaffected by move speed. They simply attack every two seconds.

That difference is what makes Outrage a better option for the Charged Attack. Outrage only takes 50 Energy to use and does a base damage of 110. 40 less damage traded for 50 less Energy isn't a bad deal at all.