The First Berserker Khazan: How to obtain the Fallen Lord set

The Fallen Lord set in The First Berserker Khazan is one of the best armor and weapon sets you must acquire early on if you plan on playing a spear build. Unlike the Soul Eater set, this set has all five pieces of armor (helm, pauldrons, gauntlets, leggings, and gaiters) along with one weapon, the Fallen Lord Spear, which also happens to be one of the best spears in this game.

Ad

This article will explain how to get the Fallen Lord set in The First Berserker Khazan.

Where to find the Fallen Lord set in The First Berserker Khazan

Farm the Viper boss to get the Fallen Lord set (Image via Nexon)

There are two ways to get the Fallen Lord set. The first method involves farming the third boss of this game, the Viper. You can fight this terrifying monstrosity during the third main quest of The First Berseker Khazan, Forgotten Temple in the Embar Ruins.

Ad

Trending

The Viper is a challenging boss, having two full health bars and four total phases. Moreover, he can also shoot his spear from a distance, giving you no time for reprieve even if you keep your distance.

However, you will get up to two pieces of the Fallen Lord set every time you beat the Viper. Therefore, you must replay the mission repeatedly to get all the pieces. The option to replay missions will become available once you reach the Crevice, which is the main hub of this game. You unlock this location after completing the second mission of this game and defeating the Blade Phantom.

Ad

The second method to get the Fallen Lord set involves finding the Fallen Lord scroll and crafting it with the help of Qazumaka the Blacksmith. While finding the Blacksmith in The First Berserker Khazan is easy, finding the scroll is rather difficult, since it requires you to progress through the missions a lot more.

Also read: The First Berserker Khazan: How to defeat the Viper boss

You must play the Kaleido mission in the Silent Temple to obtain the scroll. This bonus mission is given by Oksana. You can access this area after completing the Traitor Revealed main quest in the region of Palemion Citadel.

Ad

The scroll can be found near a circular structure, which you can reach after going through some stairs surrounded by flamethrowers. You will have to defeat many enemies, and finally reach a ladder to climb down and get the scroll.

After you get the scroll, give it to Qazumaka, along with the required crafting materials like the Netherworld Mineral. As such, ensure you have these ingredients with you. If not, you can buy some of them from Dankin at the Crevice.

Ad

Also read: The First Berserker Khazan: How to unlock the Blacksmith

The First Berserker Khazan: Fallen Lord set stats

The Fallen Lord spear is perfect for Spear builds (Image via Nexon)

The raw stats of the Fallen Lord set armor pieces will be somewhat similar to other random gear dropped by enemies at the same level. While this might make it seem less useful on paper, it becomes undoubtedly more powerful because of the various bonuses you get by wearing this entire set (all six pieces).

Ad

In addition to increasing your charged attack damage, it also increases the damage you deal to exhausted (staggered) enemies. Additionally, your stamina recovery rate also increases temporarily after you Brink Dodge.

Here are the stats and bonuses of this set:

Number of Equipped Set Items Stats Bonuses 2 Charged Attack: Damage Increase 10% 3 Brink Dodge: Stamina Recovery Rate Increase for 10s 25% 4 Enemy Exhausted: Damage Increase 10% 5 Full Moon skill: Damage Increase 15% 6 Spiral Thrust skill: Damage Increase 15%

Ad

The best-case scenario is when you wear five or all six pieces of this set. Doing so increases the damage of your Full Moon skill, which enhances your Potent Blows when charged in the Moonlight Stance. Moreover, it also increases the damage of your Spiral Thrust skill, which is essential for all spear builds in The First Berserker Khazan.

Check out more articles on The First Berseker Khazan:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.