The First Berserker Khazan: How to obtain the Soul Eater set

Soul Eater in The First Berserker Khazan is one of the best early-game sets you can farm and equip. It comprises five pieces of heavy armor (helm, top, wristguards, pants, and gaiters) and three unique weapons (a greatsword, dual-wield, and a spear).

This article explains how to get the Soul Eater set in The First Berserker Khazan.

Where to find the Soul Eater set in The First Berserker Khazan

You can farm the Soul Eater set by defeating the Blade Phantom boss multiple times (Image via Nexon)

All pieces of the Soul Eater set in The First Berserker Khazan can be farmed by defeating the second boss in the game — the Blade Phantom. You fight him in the second main mission called Trials of the Frozen Mountain, which takes place in Stormpass.

The Blade Phantom wears the Soul Eater set. This boss encounter is challenging early on, requiring precise deflections and attacks.

Since pieces of the Soul Eater set are rewarded as random drops, you must beat the Blade Phantom multiple times to get all the parts. After defeating him the first time, you will gain access to the Crevice - the central hub of this game.

Go through the Spectral Portal in the Crevice to reach the Embar’s Temple. Here, you can interact with the glowing stone in the middle to fast-travel to other locations and replay previously completed main and bonus missions.

In this way, you must replay the Trials of the Frozen Mountain mission and defeat the Blade Phantom boss multiple times until you get all the pieces of the Soul Eater set.

The First Berserker Khazan: Soul Eater set stats

The Soul Eater set has great stats and the powerful Phantom Judgement skill (Image via Nexon)

The Soul Eater set in The First Berserker Khazan has great stats (depending on the equipment level). Along with enhancing your max stamina, you also get increased stamina regeneration, brutal attack damage, and the ability to recover health upon killing enemies.

The primary reason to farm this set early is to equip six of its pieces and unlock the Phantom Judgement skill, which resets the Exhaustion (stagger) meter of enemies. As such, it allows you to exhaust them twice in a row and deal massive damage to them by two, helping you land two consecutive brutal attacks.

Number of Set Items Equipped Stats Bonuses 2 Max Stamina 100 3 Enemy Defeated: Health Recovery 5% 4 Stamina Recovery 15% 5 Brutal Attack: Damage Increase 20% 6 Learn: Phantom Judgement N/A

Irrespective of which of the three weapon types you are using, you will find Phantom Judgment on the skill tree of the Soul Eater weapon you are using.

