GTA 5, for all its ridiculous and over-the-top moments, might just be one of the most realistic recreations of a real-life city in a videogame ever. If that is, you can overlook the frequent tank attacks, helicopters raining down from the sky, amidst a variety of other oddities.

Not restricting themselves to flashy sports cars and the like, Rockstar also put in several regular vehicles in GTA 5. From modest coupes to slow, lumbering, and massive Industrial cars such as the HVY Dump; GTA 5 never fails to surprise in terms of vehicles.

The HVY Dump is essentially an off-road dump truck which is capable of destroying everything in its path in GTA 5. More often than not, players have used the Dump in an attempt to stop the Freight Train in GTA 5.

The HVY Dump in GTA 5: All you need to know

"There's something about driving a vehicle with wheels that are bigger than you. The HVY Dump doesn't let traffic get in its way, and sports a box-bed with an 80-ton capacity. That's a whole lot of migrant workers."

―Warstock Cache & Carry description

In GTA 5's Story Mode as well as Online, the Dump Truck can be bought for $1,000,000 from the Warstock Cache and Carry website. Players must only own a dump truck if they are willing to spend a million GTA$; as the vehicle doesn't have much use apart from absolutely wrecking traffic every now and then.

Trivia: