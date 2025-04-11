The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: How to get This Make You All Nostalgic? trophy in No Return

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was recently ported to PC and the developers added plenty of content, including new cosmetic items and playable characters for No Return, a roguelike survival mode where death is permanent. The update included a new set of trophies called Part I and you must complete a series of challenges to unlock the trophy called "This Make You All Nostalgic?"

This article will cover everything you must know to acquire this new trophy. Trophy hunting may not be the best pastime and can be time-consuming; however, there is a different level of fulfillment once you achieve something that requires a mighty effort and a certain degree of commitment.

Unlocking a new trophy in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: No Return

The first step to unlocking a new trophy is unlocking the necessary characters (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

This trophy revolves around challenges involving Bill and Marlene, the newest playable characters in the No Return roster. While one might assume you can play these survivors after updating your copy of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered on your PlayStation 5 or PC, that is not the case. You must first unlock these characters by completing a series of challenges.

Marlene will be the first character you will unlock and you must complete her challenges to unlock Bill. The first challenge is relatively easy since it only involves completing five gambits. You do not need to do this first challenge in a single run; however, it would save you time to do so.

Gambits are extra challenges that will reward you with more ammo, health, or money to spend at the trading posts. Once this challenge is completed, the next challenge is to complete three dead drops. These are blue mailboxes where you must deposit the requested items and each drop will reward you with a new weapon or training pamphlet at your respective hideouts.

Tips and tricks for the final two challenges

Once Marlene and Bill are playable, you must do these challenges again (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

The next two challenges are familiar but can be much more stressful and tense. As Marlene, you must complete five gambits in a single run and there are no do-overs if you are killed in action. We recommend you do this challenge on the easiest difficulty to make enemies much less aggressive and resources more abundant.

Some gambits are easier than others; however, others can put you in a tight spot. A good example would be eliminating two enemies with momentum. Do not purchase or invest in player upgrades under this branch to avoid getting this gambit. After you complete Marlene's challenges, you can start with Bill, which is relatively easy with the necessary crafting supplies.

Dead drops can only be found in the following challenge modes:

Hunted

Assault

Holdout

As a smuggler, Bill has a few starting materials to craft a med kit and trap mine. On the easiest difficulty, the game will ask for items you can craft immediately and you have to survive being hunted or eliminate every enemy to advance. Avoid challenges with Capture as an objective for a higher chance of dead drops spawning.

The trophy name is a call back to the original game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you deposit the remaining requested items in your last dead drop, the trophy will automatically pop. The challenges can get repetitive and challenging if you are brave enough to test your luck on harder difficulties like Survivor or Grounded.

However, if you are only interested in 100% completion, there is no shame in doing these challenges on the easier difficulties.

The Last of Us Part 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

